Interesting and Humour - page 2444

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barabashkakvn:

Creative:

Sorry, but the font is gothic, strongly associated with goths :) and Diablo 2
 
sergeev:
sorry, but the font is gothic, strongly associated with goths :) and Diablo 2
AHAH ))))
 
 

what is it, KCBGNG?

 
joo:

what is it, KCBGNG?

Could it be this ? )) KCBGNG >>>
 
tol64:
Could it be this ? )) >>>
Wow! I really respect google now... it's not some promt. :)
 
The Americans have invented the IceBucketChallenge. The Russians just turn off the hot water.

Parents are concerned about two things these days:
1. What their son is downloading from the internet.
2. What their daughter is downloading on the Internet.

Doctor, it pains me to tell you this, but you sewed my mouth shut.
 
Very subtle humour -https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/18631
MQL5 работа: Визуализировать примеры из технического задания
MQL5 работа: Визуализировать примеры из технического задания
  • www.mql5.com
Есть техническое задание на разработку советника https://docs.google.com/document/d/1sa2cr7Ws60FHnDQWL1829cJEwe-1aJeINSM4TJJYgmY/edit  Необходимо визуализировать примеры (расписать степ бай степ) описанные в разделах 8.1 и 8.2 и сделать примерные расчеты на настоящих ценах, что бы они максимально были понятны разработчику советника.   Цена/Сроки
 

google has many faces...


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