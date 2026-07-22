Interesting and Humour - page 2444
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Creative:
sorry, but the font is gothic, strongly associated with goths :) and Diablo 2
what is it, KCBGNG?
what is it, KCBGNG?
Could it be this ? )) >>>
Parents are concerned about two things these days:
1. What their son is downloading from the internet.
2. What their daughter is downloading on the Internet.
Doctor, it pains me to tell you this, but you sewed my mouth shut.
google has many faces...