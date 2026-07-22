Interesting and Humour - page 4558
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programmers people tell me if this is not the right place to write please do not kick me.
media player ikonbit stationary it has a hard drive connected to it via a router to the internet. recently i have noticed that it myself started to turn on the question is it broken hardware or someone remotely run to access data on the hard drive?How to check to find the cause at least give me a hint
I had the same thing, but I just stopped using it and pushed it into a cupboard. Maybe a reflash will cure it.
The longer a woman's hand nails are, the harder it is to dig dirt out from under them.
If the nails are painted on, the dirt can't be seen.
And if the nails are long and painted....)))))
it's time to cheer up
Look out!
right ?
Today, Georges expressed indignation, saying that Volchansky rarely comes in, saying that his girls are ordinary country girls and I have Eskimo ones!
Georges, I asked Artem Trishkin, the cat, for you, who carelessly waved his paw - go ahead, but you owe me three mice.
Georges, keep in mind, I don't have mice in my house, and the moderator cat lives in Siberia.
Anyway, I zipped it, it's guaranteed to open after I unzip it. All stories are 95% real + a little bit of art. processing, all photos are taken from Yandex.pics, for I can not shine a young girl
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Why am I giving this away - this channel got zen banned, no point in keeping the stories in a suitcase, and Georges asked
О!!!!!! Thanks Alexey - I'll read it!
Do the same about scalpers!!!
it's time to cheer up
it's time
ZS: the stewardesses are great!
SZY: they were filmed on a Russian cosmonaut training plane, there are 5 videos on the channel
I can prove it. I wasn't born yet.
xxx: How do I know you didn't use a time machine to go back in time and conspire with Osama?
yyy: That's nonsense, there's no such thing as a time machine.
xxx: And you can prove it?
xxx: You can only prove a claim, because denials are, in principle, unprovable. For example, no one can prove they had nothing to do with the 9/11 attacks. That is why the presumption of innocence is the overriding rule in a court of law.
I can prove it. I wasn't born yet.
xxx: How do I know you didn't use a time machine to go back in time and conspire with Osama?
yyy: That's nonsense, there's no such thing as a time machine.
xxx: And you can prove it?
Is there evidence of Osama's involvement?