Interesting and Humour - page 558
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The scary secret of the editor of the wall newspaper is solved:
http://rutracker.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=4167254
He wouldn't get far in our country, and it's not normal, it's not safe.
About losing weight
Having sex leads to weight loss.
A calorie-burning chart for having sex:
Undressing:
- with her consent - 12 kcal.
- Without her consent - 187 kcal.
Removing underwear:
- both hands - 8 kcal.
- one hand - 12 kcal.
- one hand plus slap in the face - 37 kcal.
- mouth - 85 kcal.
Stretching condom:
- with erection - 6 kcal.
- without erection 315 kcal.
Foreplay:
- penis search - 3 kcal
- Searching for G-spot 10000 kcal.
Pose
"69":
- lying down - 8 kcal
- standing - 712 kcal
Orgasm:
- real - 112 kcal.
- simulated - 513 kcal
After orgasm:
- stay in bed - 12 kcal
- run away 36 kcal.
- find out why she ran away - 816 kcal
Getting dressed:
- calmly - 32 kcal
- rushing for the last bus - 98 kcal.
- When someone rings the doorbell - 1,218 kcal.
(c) alex_oil
Samsung will send Apple $1bn. By 30 fours filled with 5-cent coins.
The source of this story appears to be the "humorous" website 9gag, which Mobile Entertainment succinctly describes as "a place for third-rate memes and Facebook screenshots".
Here's a humour I'd rather have.
Riddles that were published in Murzilka 30 years ago:
1. You have to lick the front, you have to lick the back. Postage stamp
2. Round hair, sausage in the middle. Corn
3. On top black inside red, as you stick it in so fine. The galoshes
4. Hair on hair, body on body and a dark thing begins. Eyelids
5. Now cold - now hot, now hanging - now standing. Shower
6. Back and forth, it feels good for you and me. Swing
7. What are you looking at me for? Undress, I'm yours! Bed
8. The hairy head behind the cheek comes in deftly. Toothbrush
9. We're the guys who climb into the cracks of the floor! Broom
10. Lying on the back - no one needs it. Lean it against the wall - it will come in handy. Ladder
11. In a dark room, on a white sheet 2 hours of pleasure. Cinema
12. You remember it a little, it will become hard as a potato. Snowball
13. I'll take him in my hands, I'll squeeze him tight - He'll be firm as a turnip
. Snowball
14. The red head goes nimbly into the hole. Woodpecker
15. If it weren't for Grandma's shaggy - Grandpa's bells would freeze. Mittens
If it's too hard to solve, the clues are placed behind a protective layer of black paint.