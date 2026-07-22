Interesting and Humour - page 558

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The scary secret of the editor of the wall newspaper is solved:

 

He wouldn't get far in our country, and it's not normal, it's not safe.

 
 

About losing weight



Having sex leads to weight loss.
A calorie-burning chart for having sex:

Undressing:
- with her consent - 12 kcal.
- Without her consent - 187 kcal.

Removing underwear:
- both hands - 8 kcal.
- one hand - 12 kcal.
- one hand plus slap in the face - 37 kcal.
- mouth - 85 kcal.

Stretching condom:
- with erection - 6 kcal.
- without erection 315 kcal.

Foreplay:
- penis search - 3 kcal
- Searching for G-spot 10000 kcal.

Pose
"69":
- lying down - 8 kcal
- standing - 712 kcal

Orgasm:
- real - 112 kcal.
- simulated - 513 kcal

After orgasm:
- stay in bed - 12 kcal
- run away 36 kcal.
- find out why she ran away - 816 kcal

Getting dressed:
- calmly - 32 kcal
- rushing for the last bus - 98 kcal.
- When someone rings the doorbell - 1,218 kcal.

(c) alex_oil

 
 
[Deleted]  
C-4:

Here's a humour I'd rather have.

Riddles that were published in Murzilka 30 years ago:

1. You have to lick the front, you have to lick the back. Postage stamp

2. Round hair, sausage in the middle. Corn

3. On top black inside red, as you stick it in so fine. The galoshes

4. Hair on hair, body on body and a dark thing begins. Eyelids

5. Now cold - now hot, now hanging - now standing. Shower

6. Back and forth, it feels good for you and me. Swing

7. What are you looking at me for? Undress, I'm yours! Bed

8. The hairy head behind the cheek comes in deftly. Toothbrush

9. We're the guys who climb into the cracks of the floor! Broom

10. Lying on the back - no one needs it. Lean it against the wall - it will come in handy. Ladder

11. In a dark room, on a white sheet 2 hours of pleasure. Cinema

12. You remember it a little, it will become hard as a potato. Snowball

13. I'll take him in my hands, I'll squeeze him tight - He'll be firm as a turnip
. Snowball

14. The red head goes nimbly into the hole. Woodpecker

15. If it weren't for Grandma's shaggy - Grandpa's bells would freeze. Mittens

If it's too hard to solve, the clues are placed behind a protective layer of black paint.

Quoted a hundred times everywhere, an old joke :-)
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