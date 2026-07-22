Interesting and Humour - page 3389
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And Russia, despite its "shattered economy" (c) Obama, is quietly building ...... and launching the latest destroyers and nuclear submarines every month, the latest 5th generation aircraft with no equivalent in the world, ....
Can you elaborate on that?
Because I've searched and this is all I could find on the internet:
Yeah, Depardieu's an asshole. He sold the property he was given as a gift... Why didn't he give it back to Russia?
Let's see how Seagal behaves. I hope this one turns out to be a real man.
I come into the thread on Saturday and...
Where's the latest gags? Where's the robot news? Where are the delightful pictures?
how many times can we talk about migration?
people strive to move from the worst places to the best ones according to their level of capabilities
that explains the migration to and from russia
as well as any other country
There is nothing else in it.
I come into the thread on Saturday and...
Where's the latest gags? Where's the robot news? Where are the delightful pictures?
how many times can we talk about migration?
people strive to move from the worst places to the best ones according to their level of capabilities
that explains the migration to and from russia
as well as any other country
There is nothing else in it.
.
Yeah, Depardieu's a bitch. He sold the property donated to him... Why didn't he give it back to Russia?
It's very Russian to chide a man for what he does with gifts. It's strictly his. Personal. A case.
_____
About the migration. We're doing better than you. Positive balance, that sort of thing.
But for some reason I know about ten people who left for a better life. Poland, Germany, Sweden, America, Australia, Czech Republic. Not a single one to Russia, although there is one close by. I know Russians who moved to Belarus.
All with degrees, all top-notch in their fields.
You don't see a picture behind your figures, you don't want to see, you are looking for confirmation of your opinion in figures, instead of trying to analyse the real situation.
Generally it is interesting how any topic about the RF excites the local public. What about the figures? Russia's population has fallen by about 1% since the collapse of the USSR. Against a background of negative natural increase, this slight decrease was mainly due to immigration. So what, this doesn't prove attractive to immigrants? By comparison, Ukraine's population decreased by 17% after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Latvia's population decreased by 25%, Estonia's by 16% and Georgia's by 31%.