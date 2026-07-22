Interesting and Humour - page 1593
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That's not fair (dog on a leash).
And you shouldn't have let yourself be tied down. )
Dogs are better than cats anyway
They're not. And the comparison is incorrect, as each performs a different function.
A cat has no function at all . Eat and sleep. A completely useless animal. Fish in an aquarium are more useful. Unless they are eaten by a useless animal.
Parrots are more useful if they don't get eaten by a useless animal.
Dogs are better.
A cat has no function at all . Eat and sleep. A completely useless animal. Fish in an aquarium are more useful.
Dogs are better.
A cat has functions:
- to catch mice;
- to tolerate the bullying of small children.
A cat has no function at all . Eat and sleep. A completely useless animal. Fish in an aquarium are more useful.
Dogs are better.
A cat has functions:
- to catch mice;
- to tolerate the abuse of small children.
Yeah, my mother-in-law doesn't have mice at the cottage. Or rather, there weren't. This useless animal used to catch them somewhere and drag them alive into the house. In the house it would let them go. And everyone had to join in the game - Catch the mouse before it moved in.
And this little bitch watched the panic majestically. That's her fucking function.
Nature thinks otherwise, so don't argue! Everything that is useless does not exist. You just (probably) lack the function to see/understand it. ))
They should be banned or taxed from cat owners. It would be possible to hold more than one Olympics.
Or better yet -