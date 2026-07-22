Interesting and Humour - page 2860

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The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!

Amazing!!!


 
goman:

The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!

Amazing!!!

Judging by the size of the Sun and the landscape, the photo must have been taken on Titan.
 
 
goman:

The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!

Amazing!!!


Equally amazing is the sundial )

not many people know how to use it properly )


 
goman:

The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!

Amazing!!!


by the way, do you know what it is called - the one in the photo?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
By the way, do you know what it's called - the one in the photo?
No.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

the sundial is just as amazing )

Few people know how to use it properly )


I hope it's our sundial. :)
 
goman:
No.

Analemma.

I've forgotten too.

 
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