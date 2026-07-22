Interesting and Humour - page 2860
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The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!
Amazing!!!
The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!
Amazing!!!
The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!
Amazing!!!
Equally amazing is the sundial )
not many people know how to use it properly )
The position of the sun. Photographed in the same place at the same time during the same year!
Amazing!!!
By the way, do you know what it's called - the one in the photo?
the sundial is just as amazing )
Few people know how to use it properly )
No.
Analemma.
I've forgotten too.