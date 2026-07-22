Interesting and Humour - page 1575
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I don't even know if it's interesting or humorous. Yesterday it was different, but today it's https ://www.nasa.gov/
What do you mean, the site doesn't open?
How does it not open at all? At all? It does, but there's a page with a message on it:
Due to the lapse in federal government funding, this website is not available.
We sincerely regret this inconvenience.
I don't know if it's interesting or humorous. Yesterday it was different, today it's https ://www.nasa.gov/
Abamych is beating the odds.
It'll all blow over in a day.
How does it not open at all? At all? It does, but there's a page with a message on it:
Yeah, I got nothing at all.
Abamych is beating me up.
It'll blow over in a few days.
Yeah, I got nothing at all.Soon Google will be replacing NASA. They don't need to be funded. ))