Interesting and Humour - page 1575

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I don't even know if it's interesting or humorous. Yesterday it was different, today it's https ://www.nasa.gov/
 
Integer:
I don't even know if it's interesting or humorous. Yesterday it was different, but today it's https ://www.nasa.gov/
You mean the website does not open (it does for me) ?
 
tol64:
What do you mean, the site doesn't open?

How does it not open at all? At all? It does, but there's a page with a message on it:

Due to the lapse in federal government funding, this website is not available.
We sincerely regret this inconvenience.

 
Integer:
I don't know if it's interesting or humorous. Yesterday it was different, today it's https ://www.nasa.gov/

Abamych is beating the odds.

It'll all blow over in a day.

 
Integer:

How does it not open at all? At all? It does, but there's a page with a message on it:

Yeah, I got nothing at all.

Mischek:

Abamych is beating me up.

It'll blow over in a few days.

Soon Google will be replacing NASA. They don't need to be funded. ))
 
tol64:

Yeah, I got nothing at all.

Soon Google will be replacing NASA. They don't need to be funded. ))
I guess Google will buy NASA one day.
 
 
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