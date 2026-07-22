Interesting and Humour - page 4950
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That's nice.
Yes, under the apricot tree is very nice, sown with a shade-tolerant lawn
Yes, it's very nice under the apricot, a shade-tolerant lawn.
In the yard, for example, you can't work out in the rain.
Would that stop a real Indian?
Just, did you buy "shade-tolerant" in the shop or some kind of grass?
There are different grass collections. There are several species in any lawn grass, otherwise you won't get an even lawn. In this case it is a set of shade-tolerant ones.
You've been in the woods, you can clearly see it there, some grasses grow on the edge and others in the deep shade.
I couldn't find a photo of the lawn, and it's clear now that it's dead - it's winter.
---
Main lawn made clover, about 2.5 acres.
Advantage: no need to water every other day and mow once every 2 weeks.
Clover is drought-resistant, easier to overwinter, and green in winter, dense, and recovers well. Mow infrequently, 3-4 times a season. No need to fertilize!
The appearance of the lawn is many times more decorative than a lawn with a parterre.
Disadvantage: it is written that it is shade-tolerant, but as it turned out, it does not grow in full shade, there are gaps. Need to get the sun at least 2 hours a day, then all is well.
This photo is from the east side of the house, the lawn is in its second season, has not yet had time to squeeze out weeds, which it does very well
There are different grass collections. There are several species in any lawn grass, otherwise you won't get an even lawn. In this case it is a set of shade-tolerant ones.
You've been in the woods, you can clearly see it there, some grasses grow on the edge and others in the deep shade.
I couldn't find a photo of the lawn, and it's clear now that it's dead - it's winter.
---
Main lawn made clover, about 2.5 acres.
Advantage: no need to water every other day and mow once every 2 weeks.
Clover is drought-resistant, easier to overwinter, and green in winter, dense, and recovers well. Mow infrequently, 3-4 times per season
The appearance of the lawn is many times more ornamental than a lawn with a parterre.
Disadvantage: it is written that it is shade-tolerant, but as it turned out, it does not grow in full shade, there are gaps. Need to get the sun at least 2 hours a day, then all is well.
This photo is from the east side of the house, the lawn is in its second season, has not yet had time to squeeze out weeds, which it does very well
Is this a mommy forum? I'm getting confused.
This is a branch about interesting things.
Is this a mommy forum? I'm getting confused.
This is a branch about interesting things.
Don't you think you're getting a little old?
Normal interests are: women, money, alcohol. Everything
These are the interests of "animals", and not even interests, but instincts.