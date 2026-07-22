Interesting and Humour - page 4950

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
That's nice.

Yes, under the apricot tree is very nice, sown with a shade-tolerant lawn

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Yes, it's very nice under the apricot, a shade-tolerant lawn.

Just, did you buy "shade-tolerant" in the shop or some kind of grass?

My apricot, by the way, is short and sprawling, so you can't get under it without bending over.
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
In the yard, for example, you can't work out in the rain.

Would that stop a real Indian?

 
Sergey Gridnev #:
Just, did you buy "shade-tolerant" in the shop or some kind of grass?

There are different grass collections. There are several species in any lawn grass, otherwise you won't get an even lawn. In this case it is a set of shade-tolerant ones.

You've been in the woods, you can clearly see it there, some grasses grow on the edge and others in the deep shade.

I couldn't find a photo of the lawn, and it's clear now that it's dead - it's winter.

---

Main lawn made clover, about 2.5 acres.

Advantage: no need to water every other day and mow once every 2 weeks.

Clover is drought-resistant, easier to overwinter, and green in winter, dense, and recovers well. Mow infrequently, 3-4 times a season. No need to fertilize!

The appearance of the lawn is many times more decorative than a lawn with a parterre.

Disadvantage: it is written that it is shade-tolerant, but as it turned out, it does not grow in full shade, there are gaps. Need to get the sun at least 2 hours a day, then all is well.

This photo is from the east side of the house, the lawn is in its second season, has not yet had time to squeeze out weeds, which it does very well

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

There are different grass collections. There are several species in any lawn grass, otherwise you won't get an even lawn. In this case it is a set of shade-tolerant ones.

You've been in the woods, you can clearly see it there, some grasses grow on the edge and others in the deep shade.

I couldn't find a photo of the lawn, and it's clear now that it's dead - it's winter.

---

Main lawn made clover, about 2.5 acres.

Advantage: no need to water every other day and mow once every 2 weeks.

Clover is drought-resistant, easier to overwinter, and green in winter, dense, and recovers well. Mow infrequently, 3-4 times per season

The appearance of the lawn is many times more ornamental than a lawn with a parterre.

Disadvantage: it is written that it is shade-tolerant, but as it turned out, it does not grow in full shade, there are gaps. Need to get the sun at least 2 hours a day, then all is well.

This photo is from the east side of the house, the lawn is in its second season, has not yet had time to squeeze out weeds, which it does very well

Is this a mommy forum? I'm already confused.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Is this a mommy forum? I'm getting confused.

This is a branch about interesting things.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Is this a mommy forum? I'm getting confused.
Don't you think you're getting bored already?
[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

This is a branch about interesting things.

Normal interests are: women, money, alcohol. Everything
[Deleted]  
Sergey Gridnev #:
Don't you think you're getting a little old?
Sorry, bro, don't know you, but sorry.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Normal interests are: women, money, alcohol. Everything

These are the interests of "animals", and not even interests, but instincts.

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