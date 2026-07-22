Interesting and Humour - page 2733

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https://twitter.com/tproger/status/633041810370207744

Типичный программист
Типичный программист
  • @tproger
  • twitter.com
«Написал в тех. поддержку, что у меня пропал интернет. В ответ они прислали это фото.» pic.twitter.com/SMmOfMH65L
 
Rustamzhan Salidzhanov:

https://twitter.com/tproger/status/633041810370207744

Switching to aqua fibre. Based on Kaspirovsky's patent.
 
This morning I was beaten up by a busty woman.
We got into the lift, I was staring at her tits. She said, "Why don't you press it?"
And then something went wrong...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
+++ )))
 
I just got an email from one of the brokers : The WebTrader terminal now has indicators available :) and how people traded before :)
 
 
[Deleted]  
Unexpectedly
"Сапер" и "Косынка" оказались обучающими программами
"Сапер" и "Косынка" оказались обучающими программами
  • hitech.vesti.ru
Встроенные в операционные системы Windows игры "Косынка", "Свободная ячейка" и "Сапер" были созданы в образовательных целях, а не для развлечения, сообщает журнал Mental Floss. "Реальная задача игры была проще — научить пользователей управляться с компьютерной мышью", — отмечает издание. Разработчики "Косынки" хотели, чтобы с помощью программы...
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