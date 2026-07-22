Interesting and Humour - page 905

New comment
 
 
[Deleted]  
Marya Ivanovna came to school with a cleavage and a gold aeroplane (pendant) on a chain.
For the whole lesson Vovochka kept his eyes on it. Mary Ivanovna cannot stand it:
- Vovochka, do you like the aeroplane?
- No, an airplane.
 
 

Work in the morning, home in the evening

 
Mischek:

Work in the morning, home in the evening

I thought it was the weather.

 
Mischek:

Work in the morning, home in the evening

and you notice that planes spend about 20 hours in daylight hours. they fly out of evening europe and stay in america for extra hours of sunshine. and in the morning they fly out of america, shortening the night time.

 

Steam engine

1...898899900901902903904905906907908909910911912...4979
New comment