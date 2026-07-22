Interesting and Humour - page 1208

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A new instrument BITCOIN.ECU is in circulation

It's not clear why they introduced a duplicating tool so quickly after WMX.

This picture had nothing to do with either webmoney or bitcoins

Everything flows, everything changes...

I want to try it, just haven't seen one here

 
notused:

New BITCOIN.ECU instrument launched


1. indx is more convenient to trade on, almost like btc-c. i even made 5 quid there ))))

2. attracting biknomancers to their low-liquidity exchange, otherwise it is almost dying out )

3. indx and wm.exchanger.ru two different platforms

4. one leg is good but two is better.

ZS: don't eat square watermelons, you'll turn into a goat.)

 
moskitman:

And as always, two perennial questions: How? and Why?

1. you wouldn't believe it.

2. you won't believe it either so they don't steal it ))

ZS: about the whole parking spaces on the roof have not heard?

so the owner of the car in your picture has already secured a parking space long time ago. otherwise they'll come running in here ))


 
 
 
sanyooooook:

3. indx and wm.exchanger.ru two different sites

ZS: Do not eat square watermelons, you'll goat.)

Technically different, but in fact it's all webmoney.

With watermelons I will take it into account :)

 
moskitman:

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":

And as always, two perennial questions: How? And why?

It's Italy! Just like us, the same lazy bastards.

A Fiat 124 with old Italian registration plates. A rarity, so it's on the roof (the answer to the "why" question). How? With a crane, apparently.

By the way, the exterior of the house is clearly not Russian

 

 

 

Good morning



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