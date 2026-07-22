Interesting and Humour - page 4227
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There's not even decent documentation on the pink unicorn, let alone followers. By comparison, reading the Bible is sometimes interesting and even useful.
I'll boil some pasta in the morning and start the tests. But I don't think I can take 30 days on pasta.
Sergei Mavrodi, the godfather of all the Soviet pyramid-buying freeloaders, kicked the bucket. He had a heart attack (I wonder where the bastard got such a rudiment as a heart from) at a bus stop, and the kind-hearted citizens called an ambulance. The doctors fought for his life for a long time, but their efforts were in vain.
God rest his soul!
Sergei Mavrodi, the godfather of all the Soviet pyramid-buying freeloaders, kicked the bucket. He had a heart attack (I wonder where the bastard got such a rudiment as a heart from) at a bus stop, and the kind-hearted citizens called an ambulance. The doctors fought for his life for a long time, but their efforts were in vain.
God rest his soul!
On the pink unicorn, there isn't even decent documentation, let alone followers. By comparison, the Bible is interesting and even useful to read in some places.
I'll boil some pasta in the morning and start the tests, but I don't think I can take 30 days on pasta.
I don't understand this desire to worship someone, to put restrictions on yourself, to imagine that someone is watching you all the time and therefore you need to behave. It feels like "very dangerous, scary" people, and without this feeling that they are being watched, they might do terrible things). I don't think there are any restrictions in this world that you can be punished for, they are there, and they are explicit! You can't walk off a cliff, you can't brake sharply at 120 km/h. You can't point a faq in the sky during a thunderstorm, etc. Here are the explicit prohibitions, for violation of which the punishment awaits inevitably) And what is bad and what is good, it is up to people to understand, treat people the way you want people to treat you, do what you want people to do for you, etc. About faith, you have to believe in tomorrow, in your dreams, ideas, love, etc.PS: Not in any way meant to offend, offend, or change anyone's mind, but since they started describing different religions here, I thought I'd describe my own.
I don't understand this desire to worship someone, to put restrictions on yourself, to imagine that someone is watching you all the time and therefore you need to behave. It feels like "very dangerous, scary" people, and without this feeling that they are being watched, they might do terrible things). I don't think there are any restrictions in this world that you can be punished for, they are there, and they are explicit! You can't walk off a cliff, you can't brake sharply at 120 km/h. You can't point a faq in the sky during a thunderstorm, etc. Here are the explicit prohibitions, for violation of which the punishment awaits inevitably) And what is bad and what is good, it is up to people to understand, treat people the way you want them to treat you, do what you want them to do for you, etc. About faith, you have to believe in tomorrow, in your dreams, ideas, love, etc.PS: I don't mean to offend, offend, or change anyone's mind - it's just that since they've started describing different religions, I thought I'd describe mine.
How can it be that tomorrow never comes, today is yesterday's tomorrow, it has come)) And the belief that tomorrow will be better than today will show tomorrow xD
I've had this idea for a long time, rather a dream, I want to find a better religion, where there is no slavery theme, where there is no need to kiss priests hands, and it is not clear what the priests did with those hands a few minutes before kissing.One that does not call for the killing of babies, for which, or in the name of which, no one was killed or burned at the stake.
But I can't decide. None of them pass the tests yet.
You always turn everything upside down, it's your nature.
No one is forcing you to kiss the hands of priests, carry your savings to church, kill and burn at the stake... God is in all of us, you don't have to go to church (mosque or wherever).
Become a man first, and then you'll have faith on your own. I don't think you understand that.
How is it that tomorrow will not come, today is yesterday's tomorrow, it has come)) And the belief that tomorrow will be better than today will show tomorrow xD