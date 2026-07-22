Interesting and Humour - page 4702
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, as they say, maybe a second breath will come, maybe it will please us again...
Nowadays, breathing can be seen as a gift from fate.
Musk has sent off his 457th manned flight, or his 139th reusable spacecraft flight.
What's the kicker of the excitement?
That he sang "Grass by the House"?
Yeah, there's less and less grass, less and less trees by the house.
But there are more rockets. Mars will soon be planted, planted. Bringing in every creature for a pair.
Well, here's to@Vladimir Baskakov:-)
In May 2020, the military shot down a UFO in Brazil
MEGA freelance project:
It's a shame you can't see how a standard indicator is sold...
MEGA freelance project:
It's a shame you can't see how a standard indicator is being sold...
Yes, I think there's a real struggle going on !
MEGA freelance project:
It's a pity you can't see how a standard indicator is sold...
Two fools in the market One buys, the other sells
Yes, I think there is a real struggle going on!
it used to be good !