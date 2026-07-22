Interesting and Humour - page 4702

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Denis Sartakov:

Well, as they say, maybe a second breath will come, maybe it will please us again...

Nowadays, breathing can be seen as a gift from fate.

 
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Andrey F. Zelinsky:

Musk has sent off his 457th manned flight, or his 139th reusable spacecraft flight.

What's the kicker of the excitement?

That he sang "Grass by the House"?

Yeah, there's less and less grass, less and less trees by the house.

But there are more rockets. Mars will soon be planted, planted. Bringing in every creature for a pair.

Владимир Трошин - И на Марсе будут яблони цвести
Владимир Трошин - И на Марсе будут яблони цвести
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В.Мурадели - Е.Долматовский Из к/ф "Мечте настречу", реж. М.Карюков и О.Коберидзе, Одесская к/ст, 1963
 

Well, here's to@Vladimir Baskakov:-)

 

In May 2020, the military shot down a UFO in Brazil


 

MEGA freelance project:

It's a shame you can't see how a standard indicator is sold...

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

MEGA freelance project:

It's a shame you can't see how a standard indicator is being sold...

Yes, I think there's a real struggle going on !


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

MEGA freelance project:

It's a pity you can't see how a standard indicator is sold...

Two fools in the market One buys, the other sells


 
Denis Sartakov:

Yes, I think there is a real struggle going on!


Freelance prices are in dollars. (20 000$)
 

it used to be good !


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