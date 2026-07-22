Interesting and Humour - page 4286
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Continuing the newcomer theme.
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On Facebook, when there's discussion (when I see it), it's always just newbies. And it's those newbies who will soon be here (including customers in Freelance, for example). And their thoughts and questions are:
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I used to post here the text of questions that newbies ask ... I used to post the texts of the questions the newbies asked ... Many people thought I was joking ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.04 10:09
Occasionally I post newbie questions from the English part here.
Here's today's question:
"What are terminals?"
I also wrote about Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 being Meta4 and Meta5. But it hasn't caught on with them. They all switched to the official name of these terminals (and really, what are terminals?).
It's simpler now... and better ... Because none of them will ever read anything or follow any links (like how to open demo account).
They are either willing to pay to have it explained to them, or they leave.
So the advice - please in the forum - is simpler. Everything is easier to explain, and in any difficult situations - go to bed and send them to Freelance.
In short - it's the time of comics (for pre-schoolers).
The usual Chinese question (which was typical in the Chinese part of the forum) like "I attach this, but it doesn't attach, help me", which we in English laughed at - we're not even smiling anymore. It all came to us in English.
Now all English is about questions like that.
Sorry, just inspired by Wolchansky's thread about TK (where the client even wrote several paragraphs of text with sentences ...).
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A painting by an artist by the way (named Alagan), he spent half a day painting them ...
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Good night.
Continuing with the newcomer theme.
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On Facebook, when there's discussion (when I see it), it's always just newbies. And it's those newbies who will soon be here (including customers in Freelance, for example). And their thoughts and questions are:
In short - it's time for comics (for preschoolers).
I have a tester here from Kenya, said he came from the English branch and somehow found me on Skype. I gave him a scalper to play with, the guy is quite clever, he has been trading on the real for two weeks, making 2-6% a day and sends me reports in the evening.
But yesterday just killed )) I started a branch on scalping the day before yesterday and I gave him a link. I told him to google it and read there may be useful information about scalping.
And he writes: "Great, why do not you develop a scalper? I fell out - you've been trading scalper for 2 weeks! And I've certainly said it more than once.
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PS: maybe you should open a similar thread in English?
Continuing the topic of newcomers.
I used to post the text of questions that newcomers ask ... a lot of people thought I was joking ...
I used to think that complaining about a broker for "not following the rules of technical analysis" was a joke too.
Turns out not)))
I've been going to Velikiye Luki for three years for international aeronautical competitions. The first year I was disturbed by the spelling of the word XXIth on the billboards, the second year XXIIth, and the third year XXIIIth. I decided to check with Yandex Translator, maybe they (the English) are not Russian? It turned out they were Russian, Yandex says that I should spell it this way: twenty-first - twenty-first, twenty-second - twenty-second, and twenty-third. It's an international competition. They should have noticed in three years.
But not about that. I want to tell you how I got an F in singing in a quarter. An extraordinary event in the Soviet Union. It was over 50 years ago.
In singing class, I spent the entire third quarter playing Battleship. And, the teacher, who had gone on maternity leave, was replaced by some former ballet dancer. The thing is that at school there was a choir named after this teacher (Anna Pavlovna), in which I sang in the third voice (so they called those who have no voice at all). Therefore, I automatically had excellent marks in singing and drawing (drawing was also taught by Anna Pavlovna).
But, the teacher who replaced her didn't know any of that. To his misfortune, on the last lesson of the third quarter, he called me to the blackboard and asked to draw "Gamma in C major". I learnt what it was much later, when as a student I learned to play the six-string guitar.
Nothing to do. I go to the board. I look at the front row, everyone is in solfeggio: Alik Brens, Mark Rudin, Lenka Kobeleva - nobody even makes an attempt to offer advice. I know it's a piece of cake. The words are all familiar. The first word is gamma. The second one, okay, home. Which leaves me with the word "gorrh.
I write on the board, "Gamma at home". And I say it's done.
Unfortunately for the teacher, he dragged me to the principal. Then the principal called me again to assess the logic of my reasoning.
The story became popular in the school, and the teacher immediately quit.
...
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PS: maybe you should open a similar branch in English?
It's difficult to open such branches in English, because there are branches with more specificity.
True, there are a few users there who "make waves" and 5 people prove them wrong. But it's mostly about coding, or just discussing grails and different projects at initial stages (like - "I can do it", "no, you can't", "no, I can do it"...).
Give it a try.
But the kind of branch that was already there - definitely won't go away.
-"Father, my dog has died. Can you give her a funeral?
-Are you out of your mind, old woman? Dogs aren't buried. Go to the sectarians, they'll give you the eulogy.
-All right, Father, do you think $3,000 is enough?
-Why didn't you tell me the dog was orthodox?
Trader mistook a demo account for a real one and made €10m
It's hard to get through such threads in English, as there are more specific threads there.
However, there are some users there who "make waves" and 5 people prove them wrong. But it's mostly about coding, or just discussing grails and different projects at initial stages (like - "I can do it", "no, you can't", "no, I can do it"...).
Give it a try.
But the kind of branch that was already there - definitely won't go away.
I'm in the middle of something, I'm developing a robot scalper. Maybe I'll give it a try.