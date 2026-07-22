Interesting and Humour - page 1559

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Bad hunter. No condensed milk, no candy. There's nothing. Greedy, foreigner maybe.

 
Alas, a good hunter :( He shot the bear in the following videos.
 
i_logic:
Alas, a good hunter :( In the following videos he shot a bear.
Where?
 
Mischek:

Bad hunter. No condensed milk, no candy. There's nothing. Greedy, foreigner maybe.

Continuing the theme of bear encounters:

 
Mischek:
Where ?

I was clicking on the clip field and accidentally went to another clip, the one in the bottom right corner.

In that clip, a man (I think it's the same man) poses with a dead bear.

 
 
i_logic:

I clicked on the clip field and accidentally went to another clip, the one in the bottom right corner.

In that clip, a man (I think it's the same man) is posing with a dead bear.

Normal hunters go hunting to drink vodka, feed the bears with condensed milk and stifle fish.)
 
"The point of Russian hunting is to feed, to water the beast" (c) Peculiarities of national hunting
 
i_logic:
"The meaning of Russian hunting is to feed and water the beast" (c) Peculiarities of National Hunting

There, that's right, that's right)

Just like that.

 

Shall we honour Google with two candles?

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