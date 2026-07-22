Interesting and Humour - page 571
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How to fight the left hemisphere with the right hemisphere
Say out loud the colour with which each word is written
How to fight the left hemisphere with the right hemisphere
Say out loud the colour with which each word is written
People like you should be isolated from society. Showed my wife, argued her hemispheres, got a rolling pin in the forehead, looks like I'll be sleeping on the mat tonight.
10 credits and Mishek will tell you what to do
At the very top of Victoria Falls, in the middle of it, on the Zimbabwean side, is Livingstone Island.
The island has what is called the Devil's Pool. It is a small pool at the very edge of the falls.
I want to go there...
If you are called a vegetable, don't be offended. Maybe it's a hint that you're a tough guy. Although you might be a bald prick...
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- Young man, why are you looking at me like that?
- It's not me, young lady. It's my future son choosing his mother...
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For three months now, the locksmith Petrov, having read in a magazine that all businesses, including the liquor distillery, will shut down after the coming end of the world, has been stocking up. He buys a bottle of vodka every evening, but so far he has not managed to put down a single bottle!
A bit of good publicity