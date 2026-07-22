Interesting and Humour - page 571

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How to fight the left hemisphere with the right hemisphere

Say out loud the colour with which each word is written

 
For 10 credits, I'll send you a way to make them up again.
 
Mischek:

How to fight the left hemisphere with the right hemisphere

Say out loud the colour with which each word is written

People like you should be isolated from society. Showed my wife, got her hemispheres at odds, got a rolling pin in the forehead, looks like I'll be sleeping on a rug tonight.
 
ivandurak:
People like you should be isolated from society. Showed my wife, argued her hemispheres, got a rolling pin in the forehead, looks like I'll be sleeping on the mat tonight.

10 credits and Mishek will tell you what to do

 
 
 

If you are called a vegetable, don't be offended. Maybe it's a hint that you're a tough guy. Although you might be a bald prick...

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- Young man, why are you looking at me like that?
- It's not me, young lady. It's my future son choosing his mother...

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For three months now, the locksmith Petrov, having read in a magazine that all businesses, including the liquor distillery, will shut down after the coming end of the world, has been stocking up. He buys a bottle of vodka every evening, but so far he has not managed to put down a single bottle!

 

A bit of good publicity

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