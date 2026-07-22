Interesting and Humour - page 1134

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and there is a use for it ...

 
Mischek:

PE class at PU 22, Severodvinsk, Russia. 17.04.13. It's +10 outside

As they say: "Either the skis aren't going, or I am! )))
 
tol64:
As the saying goes: "Either the skis aren't moving or I am...! )))

I think the class just messed up and got punished.)

 
sanyooooook:

I think the class just messed up and got punished)

The bear from the foursome asked me to remind you that tomorrow is Friday. so you don't forget to buy beer.
 

summer is coming

 
 
newdigital:

I've never taken out a loan, but I've been calling them since Monday. The music is certainly good (Stevie Wonder), but they don't change it during the day ... it's impossible to listen to the same thing all day in four days.

You must be fucking with them. And you have been for a long time. It's like a hobby

Change the card, change the transcription of the name...

4 days listening to a screen saver... i couldn't do that, it takes more money

or you're lying to them, maybe you'll take the bank?

 

Izya everything (c)

392

 

I'm not. I am a very poor man, but I can imagine the anguish of people who have entrusted them with large sums of money. They probably don't sleep at night :) The transcription of my name has been changed by the state... Don't you live in Russia? Well ... taxes are there... The usual stuff... register an IE in Russia and join us :) Go through the circles of hell, and we'll be together... :) Phone calls to Muscovy :) you'll write a lot more... Oh... If I wasn't a moderator, I'd have a couple of pages to say :)

 
newdigital:

I'm not. I am a very poor man, but I can imagine the anguish of people who have entrusted them with large sums of money. They probably don't sleep at night :) The transcription of my name has been changed by the state... Don't you live in Russia? Well ... taxes are there... The usual stuff... register an IE in Russia and join us :) Go through the circles of hell, and we'll be together... :) Phone calls to Muscovy :) you'll write a lot more... Oh... If I wasn't a moderator, I'd have a couple of pages to say :)

No, it's all familiar.) But I thought maybe you have a specialty, like a safecracker.)
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