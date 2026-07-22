Interesting and Humour - page 4003
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The Chinese will create a break-even forex!
All right, all right. We're done here. Otherwise this conversation will turn into a bad one.
Every nation has its own mentality. Let's stop there.
I'll delete the rest of my posts on this subject.
and so the essence of the question, briefly enough:
when in a private conversation with one person he asked me about the signature I said, "you misunderstood, I really respect everybody. Because the world is a much more intelligent place than the average person can understand and accept. Each of you is essentially a part of me, just as I am a part of each of you, and if I don't respect you, it means I don't respect myself. this is a matter of ethics and psychology, which is alien to the mainstream."
further on:
step outside your ego for once and ask yourself "who am I?"
1 your "self" can reside in your body and you will perceive yourself as the body to which you attribute yourself.
2 Your 'I' can be in your family and you will see yourself as a family of several people with common interests, problems, aspirations, desires.
3 Your "I" can be in your clan and you will see yourself as a clan of several families with common interests, problems, aspirations, desires.
and so on by analogy.
1 if your "I" is still at the level of your body, don't worry, time will come and you will start to understand that you have to take responsibility for your life, and not think that someone owes you something to the government or to other people.
2 Then you will begin to understand that you, as the head of the family, are responsible for your family so that you have a piece of bread on the table and your children are fed and clothed.
3 Then you begin to realize that your brothers and sisters are also your family and you as a part of this family are responsible for your whole family, your brothers and sisters.
and so on.
if you are part of something bigger than your body, then you must respect your wife as the mother of your children, if you are part of your family you must respect your mother and father, your brothers and sisters as they are your blood, and so on by analogy.
in the past, people in the villages perceived themselves as one, if a new family came, the whole village would gather and build them a house.
who helps his brother now, not because it is necessary, but because he can help him?
not only do I swear in life, but I can say no if it is necessary.
I didn't say it, but I can attest to it:- "much knowledge multiplies sorrow". because when you understand the things going on around you (to some extent), you begin to realize how busy people are purely with their egos, they don't care what happens to them and the people around them.
with respect to you as part of yourself.
How could they not drink? All nations drank, but Rus' did not? It doesn't happen. There was mead, braga and something else, and bread wine...
and so on to the merits of the question, quite briefly:
...
step outside your EGO for once and ask yourself "who am I?
1 your "self" can be found in your ...
With respect for you as a part of yourself.
Wife: I gave you the best years of my life!
Husband: Yep. And got the best pages of my chequebook in return!
Do you know Chinese?
What do the characters mean? It's a signpost in Zaryadye Park.
An economic forecast from Odessa:
- Seema, can you give a forecast of our prospects in the economy?
- I can. I can be optimistic, I can be pessimistic and I can be realistic.
- What's the real one?
- Well, the real one is twice as bad as the pessimistic one.