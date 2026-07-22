Interesting and Humour - page 3374
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Good night.
Except it's not a sure thing. Maybe there's also lipo and a facelift.
Sasha, on the other hand you are right. As the years go by, sagging and natural lifts will not help. And at the end of life everyone still dies.
But she wants a holiday now!Almost free beer in pubs, a solution to the housing problem, the lifting of sanctions, the lifting of the Magnitsky list...
Exactly what she wants now, overnight.
You're like a chess player - you've calculated five moves ahead and understand and we all understand that it's not going to happen!
It's not sung about in the song - but it's implied :-)
Otherwise, it would be logical to propose in the State Duma that instead of a tax on interest on deposits
Instead of yachts, planes, Shuvalov's Mops flying planes, 9 MILLION BILLION dollars found in the possession of a low-ranking police officer (and look for others), instead of Gundyayev's cottage near Gelendzhik and his Mercedes.Give all the willing women in Russia c..... with these funds and the whole country will be better off!
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/10/28/anb/
Niagara Falls view from space. Photo by cosmonaut Andrei Borisenko.
The Canary Islands as seen from space. Photo by cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.
I'm experimenting with google search :) I didn't think the search engine could put stars in it.
Stumbled across one gaining popularity on a Chinese thread with the following title: Stable profits - it's actually very simple,
I`ve read about results of MT5 backtesting with a certain amount of irony:
Some of their comments from the thread: