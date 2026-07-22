Interesting and Humour - page 3374

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Good night.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Except it's not a sure thing. Maybe there's also lipo and a facelift.
No no, let's do it without the script!
Sasha, on the other hand you are right. As the years go by, sagging and natural lifts will not help. And at the end of life everyone still dies.

But she wants a holiday now!

Almost free beer in pubs, a solution to the housing problem, the lifting of sanctions, the lifting of the Magnitsky list...
Exactly what she wants now, overnight.
You're like a chess player - you've calculated five moves ahead and understand and we all understand that it's not going to happen!
It's not sung about in the song - but it's implied :-)

Otherwise, it would be logical to propose in the State Duma that instead of a tax on interest on deposits

Instead of yachts, planes, Shuvalov's Mops flying planes, 9 MILLION BILLION dollars found in the possession of a low-ranking police officer (and look for others), instead of Gundyayev's cottage near Gelendzhik and his Mercedes.

Give all the willing women in Russia c..... with these funds and the whole country will be better off!
 

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/10/28/anb/

«Новый Сноуден» похитил информацию об американских разведчиках-нелегалах
«Новый Сноуден» похитил информацию об американских разведчиках-нелегалах
  • 2016.10.28
  • imago stock&people / Globallookress.com
  • lenta.ru
Бывший подрядчик Агентства национальной безопасности (АНБ) Гарольд Томас Мартин III, проходящий по делу о хищении секретных материалов, украл данные с именами американских разведчиков-нелегалов. Об этом сообщает Associated Press со ссылкой на судебные материалы. Защита 51-летнего Мартина обратилась в суд с просьбой освободить его из-под стражи...
 
 

Niagara Falls view from space

Niagara Falls view from space. Photo by cosmonaut Andrei Borisenko.

 

Canary Islands view from space

The Canary Islands as seen from space. Photo by cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

 




 
 

I'm experimenting with google search :) I didn't think the search engine could put stars in it.

 

Stumbled across one gaining popularity on a Chinese thread with the following title: Stable profits - it's actually very simple,
I`ve read about results of MT5 backtesting with a certain amount of irony:




Some of their comments from the thread:

  • "To interpret this graph - take a look at the history of the test from the start and end times, and look at this delightful line of amplitude and time. "
  • "Since 1971? My sister was born at this time, now almost 50 years old. Since foreign exchange transactions don't allow you to make a quick buck, there's not much to talk about."
  • "I look at these graphs and I feel better and better."
稳定赢利，其实很简单！
稳定赢利，其实很简单！
  • www.mql5.com
外汇交易，做到稳定赢利只有3个要点：长线、轻仓、大概率。领会这3个要点，所谓风险控制、心理因素，皆在其中。 以下是本人对数个外汇商品全部历史数据的回测（MT5）： 解读这幅图，一看历史测试的起始时间和结束时间，二看净值回撤幅度和时间。 外汇市场就是一个送钱给自己的地方，在这里，不想赚钱都难...
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