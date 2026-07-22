Interesting and Humour - page 2954
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"...Hannibal only"
Hannibal was a Carthaginian warlord and didn't eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.
One letter, what a difference!
Well, it's like saying - I haven't eaten my own kind! It is possible to eat not only directly but also indirectly! The economic cannibalism of the interest rate, in which Carthage wallowed, is no better than the direct direct eating of people! Today another Carthage has risen to the heavens.... So cannibal or Hannibal - the difference is quite immaterial!
"...Only for Hannibals."
Hannibal was a Carthaginian general and didn't eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.
One letter, what a difference!
How about Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs?
What about Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs?
Well, what can you take from them - from the fictional ones? That's what they are - bad-minded devourers! :-)
So he's a fictional character, invented by the author Thomas Harrison. Just like the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood, who ate his sweet and harmless grandmother.
Well, what can you take from them - from the fictional ones? That's what they are - bad-minded devourers! :-)
I so suspect that today's youth knows the fictitious Hannibal better than they know the military leader from the history book - hence the confusion between cannibalism/hannibalism))
hence the confusion between cannibalism/hannibalism))
Good morning.
And to you: