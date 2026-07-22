Interesting and Humour - page 2954

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Pavel Gotkevitch:
"...Hannibal only"

Hannibal was a Carthaginian warlord and didn't eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.

One letter, what a difference!

Well, it's like saying - I haven't eaten my own kind! It is possible to eat not only directly but also indirectly! The economic cannibalism of the interest rate, in which Carthage wallowed, is no better than the direct direct eating of people! Today another Carthage has risen to the heavens.... So cannibal or Hannibal - the difference is quite immaterial!


 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
"...Only for Hannibals."

Hannibal was a Carthaginian general and didn't eat his own kind. The cannibals, on the other hand, were very good at it.

One letter, what a difference!

How about Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs?

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

What about Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs?

Well, he's a fictional character invented by author Thomas Harrison. As, indeed, was the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood, who ate a sweet and harmless grandmother.

Well, what can you take from them - from the fictional ones? That's what they are - bad-minded devourers! :-)
 
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
So he's a fictional character, invented by the author Thomas Harrison. Just like the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood, who ate his sweet and harmless grandmother.

Well, what can you take from them - from the fictional ones? That's what they are - bad-minded devourers! :-)

I so suspect that today's youth knows the fictitious Hannibal better than they know the military leader from the history book - hence the confusion between cannibalism/hannibalism))
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

hence the confusion between cannibalism/hannibalism))
There's no confusion here. It's the subtle emphasis on children's shins. Which correlates with the character's story.
 
Sergey Golubev:
The picture is stunningly high quality.
 
Good morning

 
Sergey Golubev:
Good morning.


And to you:
 

The carefree life of a free man

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