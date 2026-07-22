Interesting and Humour - page 1461
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And for whom?
Mechanics and wristwatches are no longer worn. The inertia is there, of course, but the number of watches produced per year has been going down fast for a long time.
There is a category of good watches, over 10,000, but they are not for the time, but as an integral part of the outfit and status. And this category will never buy it.
Who will buy it?
The young people will buy the Samsung when the first price is gone.
Today I have made a survey among my friends in the Service Center.
Of the first three people one was interested to buy, provided that it is not made in China. At the same time he wondered why it is so cheap. :) (Over 30, HE (economist), the last 6 years in the SC (repairman)). Total - 2 out of 4.
I will continue on occasion, although I don't see the point - there will be geeks for 500 copies.
For whom, generally speaking, points out the equipment: "...fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, thermometer, altimeter, hygrometer and depth gauge... A high-resolution touchscreen protected by a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating ... The novelty is encased in titanium, while the sensors are protected by ceramic and composite materials. The smartwatch can withstand being submerged in water to a depth of up to 250 metres at up to 25 atmospheres." from here
I mean, for travellers.
All in all, quite a niche.
Orientalist: Execution of Kim Jong-un's mistress is a 'duck'http://www.regnum.ru/news/1700638.html
A video has surfaced on the Chinese segment of the Internet that purports to be the same "pornographic video" in which 12 North Korean entertainers were shot, The Daily Mail reports.
The footage shows three women in sexually explicit North Korean outfits and cowboy hats performing a dance to Elvis Presley music. There are no pornographic or erotic scenes in the footage.
As the publication notes, the video was uploaded by a Chinese Internet user. The video has already garnered more than 700,000 views in China.
Reaction of the iodine clock
Sobyanin's Moscow... Positively)
Posted here once before, but you can look again. :)
I've watched it twice.) Good interview. A real lively intelligent sincere man with energy.
Watch the interview is almost always hard or even torture. Almost always manipulation, a cover of lies and not much of the essence.
Here all the fun. And what a contrast to the same Herczyk, Elder and other bubbles blabalami and charlatans of the cosmic scale.
Watched it twice ) Good interview. A real lively intelligent sincere man with energy.
Watching the interview is almost always hard or even torture. Almost always manipulation, a cover of lies and not much of the essence.
Here all the fun. They are characterized by their strong beliefs about the real trading opportunities for people with ideas and views on the subject.
There is also an interesting book with his biography. It describes moments right up to his departure from his life. He was in fact a man with a very complex character, but with a very interesting view of the world. He had a very contrasting life from beginning to end. All in all, read it, you won't regret it.
There is also an interesting film about Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. It's called Pirates of Silicon Valley. Jobs watched it, he liked it. ))
And there's also literally a new movie about Steve Jobs that came out recently. It is called Jobs: Empire of Temptation (have not seen it yet). Here's the trailer, it seems to be pretty good:
There is also an interesting book with his biography. It describes moments right up to the time he passed away. He was in fact a man of very complex character