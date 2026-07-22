Interesting and Humour - page 2665
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Programmer Valery Spiridonov has agreed to the world's first head transplant
http://www.kp.ru/daily/26364/3246038/?z?from=youtube
He is against the election of Hillary Clinton as president of the United States.
The poster reads: "She couldn't satisfy her husband. She will not satisfy America."
A frank account by a member of staff of the "kitchen" of how things work there.