Interesting and Humour - page 2665

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Nikolay Kositsin:


Frankenstein - This is the beginning of the end
 
 

Programmer Valery Spiridonov has agreed to the world's first head transplant

http://www.kp.ru/daily/26364/3246038/?z?from=youtube


Россиянин, согласившийся на первую в мире пересадку головы: «Я знаю, что могу умереть. Но уже не отступлю»
Россиянин, согласившийся на первую в мире пересадку головы: «Я знаю, что могу умереть. Но уже не отступлю»
  • www.kp.ru
Валере 30, живет во Владимире, отучился в университете, работает программистом. Казалось бы - все как у всех. С той лишь разницей, что он всю жизнь прикован к инвалидной коляске. И вообще должен был умереть еще 28 лет назад. - У вашего малыша болезнь Верднига-Хоффмана, - врачи оглушили родителей Валеры непонятным диагнозом, когда мальчику не...
 
Thought it had disappeared, but it hasn't - http://aftershock.su/?q=blog/17315
 
 
 

He is against the election of Hillary Clinton as president of the United States.
The poster reads: "She couldn't satisfy her husband. She will not satisfy America."



 

 

A frank account by a member of staff of the "kitchen" of how things work there.

 

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