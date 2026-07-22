Interesting and Humour - page 3083
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how can you know if your horizons are limited to the state department and gays...
What are you guys talking about?
Wait a minute, the machine finds conspiracy again
and you're trying to protect your circle - state department, gays, freemasons...
Server Muradasilov:
When you say "Microsoft bought a lot of money..." most ordinary citizens think of examples such as Nokia (a total disaster) and Skype (not a total disaster).
But the list is longer than that, and it's not just Microsoft that makes such purchases. Google itselfbuys a huge number of promising, successful (and therefore expensive) start-ups every year, most of which close within the next year and a half in the arms of corporate culture. Management sighs, "Well... moving on," writes off the billion-dollar losses, and goes to market to select the next victim of vivisection.
Why is it better to fail someone else's than your own
to nip it in the bud.
competition
to nip it in the bud
competition