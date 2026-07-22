Interesting and Humour - page 3083

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Олег avtomat:
how can you know if your horizons are limited to the state department and gays...
Freemasons?
 
What are you guys talking about?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
What are you guys talking about?
Wait, the machine found another conspiracy
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
Wait a minute, the machine finds conspiracy again
and you're trying to protect your circle - state department, gays, freemasons...
 
Олег avtomat:
and you're trying to protect your circle - state department, gays, freemasons...
and reptiloids!
 
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Microsoft купила LinkedIn: Холмс, что это было?
Microsoft купила LinkedIn: Холмс, что это было?
  • 2016.06.13
  • life.ru
При словах "Microsoft купила за большие деньги…" большинство рядовых граждан вспоминает такие примеры как Nokia (полная катастрофа) и Skype (не полная катастрофа). Но на самом деле список куда длиннее, да и такими покупками грешит не только Microsoft. Та же Google ежегодно покупает огромное количество перспективных, успешных (и поэтому дорогих...
 
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Apple представила новую ОС для компьютеров
Apple представила новую ОС для компьютеров
  • 2016.06.13
  • Алексей Глинкин
  • life.ru
Теперь операционная система для i-компьютеров называется macOS. Информация об этом была озвучена на ежегодной конференции WWDC 2016, которая открылась 13 июня в 20:00 по московскому времени в Bill Graham Civic Auditorium в Сан-Франциско (полный отчет о конференции и всех представленных новинках вы можете найти здесь). Следующая версия...
 
 

Server Muradasilov:

When you say "Microsoft bought a lot of money..." most ordinary citizens think of examples such as Nokia (a total disaster) and Skype (not a total disaster).

But the list is longer than that, and it's not just Microsoft that makes such purchases. Google itselfbuys a huge number of promising, successful (and therefore expensive) start-ups every year, most of which close within the next year and a half in the arms of corporate culture. Management sighs, "Well... moving on," writes off the billion-dollar losses, and goes to market to select the next victim of vivisection.

Why is it better to fail someone else's than your own


to nip it in the bud.


competition

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


to nip it in the bud


competition

I am of the same opinion.
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