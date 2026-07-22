Interesting and Humour - page 4510
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Is he talking about traction or acceleration?
He's talking about traction not "six")))
He's talking about the clutch not the "six")))
Another frame has been written.
Installed a copier that copies trades every day and closes them in profit. And he asks - who sends these trades?
Hello sir, good day,
I downloaded your ************ in MT4. its awesome, I received everyday free trades and its profitable Thank you.
but I don't understand who send these trades.
Please clear me. Thank You
That's what to answer him?
God )
I cheated cheaters!
I don't have to explain how fed up we all are with annoying phone spammers.
I've been harassed by different DCs and firms trying to sell me signals. They always ask me how successful my trading is, and some ask me how much I earn on forex.
I answer in a sad voice: "I am in a deep drawdown, I cannot even buy bread, so tell the tax authorities ((()