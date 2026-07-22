Interesting and Humour - page 4510

New comment
 
 
 
 
Oxana Tambur:


 
Aлександр Антошкин:

Is he talking about traction or acceleration?

He's talking about traction not "six")))

 
 
Andrey Gladyshev:

He's talking about the clutch not the "six")))

Yeah, no, Vladimir Ivanovich won't give you any money.
Infinitely friggin' infinitely, towards the Russian road.
 
Vladimir Tkach:

Another frame has been written.

Installed a copier that copies trades every day and closes them in profit. And he asks - who sends these trades?


Hello sir, good day,
I downloaded your ************ in MT4. its awesome, I received everyday free trades and its profitable Thank you.
but I don't understand who send these trades.
Please clear me. Thank You


That's what to answer him?

God )

 
Vitaly Murlenko:
I cheated cheaters!

I don't have to explain how fed up we all are with annoying phone spammers.

I've been harassed by different DCs and firms trying to sell me signals. They always ask me how successful my trading is, and some ask me how much I earn on forex.

I answer in a sad voice: "I am in a deep drawdown, I cannot even buy bread, so tell the tax authorities ((()

 
Another one asks the multiplier in the deal copier to improve

Can you reverse the multiplier? For example if the master does 0.8 lots and you want 0.4...therefore set the multiplier to -2.0. Hope that makes sense.

I didn't know there was such maths.


1...450345044505450645074508450945104511451245134514451545164517...4979
New comment