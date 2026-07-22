Interesting and Humour - page 136
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It's not on purpose. That's not my intention. It may amuse some people, it may annoy others. Each of us cannot please everyone without exception. Being lenient towards each other is difficult, and at certain times in life even super difficult. So C'est la vie. :)
By the way, there is a full moon approaching. Along with that comes increased sensitivity, irritability and increased creativity in many people. There may be headaches. This I have drawn conclusions from my observations (I try to check everything to know for sure). I've had a "burst" of activity in a few threads today. I've been following along. :) But it was necessary. Nothing just happens.
Didn't mean to offend or insult.
If I offended, I apologize
I meant the original pitch, not yours.
I propose to abolish the full moon by law.
I didn't mean to offend or insult.
If I offended, I apologize.
I meant the original pitch, not yours.
I propose to abolish the full moon by law.
Before replying to that post I first read who Nevzorov is. Quite an interesting person too, if that's what you mean. :) All people are interesting to me. I read them. They are a part of my life.
I've eliminated resentment from my arsenal. Completely useless quality. It brings nothing but moral destruction. If you find any use for that quality, write, it's very interesting.
You can never apologize to me. As my outlook on life, my philosophy, tells me that whoever did what is not to blame for anything. I'm not going to go into an explanation of what I think about it, quite a complicated view of things. As I mature, maybe I'll write a book. :)
On a legislative level I propose to abolish irritability and headaches at the full moon (I have them extra strong), and everything else should be left. The main thing is not to spill the baby. :))
1. the nearest and most convenient ice slide will always face the road so that children can fly under the wheels.
2. A slide of any length will always have one sled boy in the middle of it, jumping out into the lane when your child is already on top
3. Children always climb up the slide on the ice part - i.e. where it is not possible to go up
4. Any child considers it their duty to stand in the way of someone else's downhill and count crows at the sides when they slide down
5. If a child has never bruised once on a slide, he or she has not skated
6. The only thing more frightening than a boy with a sledge is a boy and his daddy on the same sledge.
7. Shops are producing increasingly sophisticated ways to kill children with ice slides
8. Among all the slope options, a child will always choose the one with trees
9. The best kind of warfare with an enemy is to put a million ice slides in his country and wait thirty years.\
10. Of the dozens of ice-slide options, we will always choose the steepest
Tough statistics. It's a hell of a world out there. You can read another statistic about the USA here: http://www.hari-katha.org/svetik/articles/fakty.htm
Clipping from the text at the link
Vegetarians are a cult of the obsessed. Never listen to them. They are just people who do not respect the culture that brought them up.
Everyone's beliefs, make us obsessed. I don't know a single person who is not obsessed with an idea. I thought about what you said and saw then that there is no one to listen to but oneself. Excluding at least trying to listen, understand each other and accept each other for who each of us is, is the ultimate display of disrespect. The world is very complex and multifaceted. There will never be complete agreement as it would stop evolution. If the best case scenario was that everything is perfect, then nature would do it. Or maybe (hopefully) everything is still to come? ;)
Mischek 2012.01.05 14:14 #
do not fight in this thread
Everyone's beliefs, make us obsessed. I don't know a single person who is not obsessed with an idea. I thought about what you said and saw then that there is no one to listen to but oneself. Excluding at least trying to listen, understand each other and accept each other for who each of us is, is the ultimate display of disrespect. The world is a very complex and multifaceted place. There will never be complete agreement as it would stop evolution. If the best case scenario was that everything is perfect, then nature would do it. Or maybe (hopefully) everything is still to come? ;)Happy New Year! :)
In this case obsession is not even the ability to seek the truth, accepting any knowledge as absolute, plus deliberate self-destruction for the sake of an idea.
I have only written what I know of said community from my own experience.
I am not a supporter of the Hippy culture, I do not believe in love in the world and I will not pick flowers with you.
I simply consider vegetarians to be socially dangerous, i.e. threatening the constitution of my country.
And I have my own very good reasons for that.
In this case, obsession is not even the ability to seek the truth, accepting any knowledge as absolute, plus deliberate self-destruction for the sake of an idea.
I have only written what I know of the said community from my own experience.
I am not a supporter of the Hippy culture, I do not believe in love in the world and I will not pick flowers with you.
I simply consider vegetarians to be socially dangerous, i.e. threatening the constitution of my country.
And I have my own, very good reasons for that.
I understand what you are saying and your point of view is also correct on one side. But that's one side. Everyone has his/her own reasons for everything. It is useless to search for absolute truth, and it will lead to nothing, as we are not given to know it. We can only guess. We cannot contain infinity and eternity in our limited consciousness.
Uh-oh, you're not quite right about the flowers. You're mistaken, I didn't suggest picking flowers. Why should they be gathered anywhere? Let them grow. I'm not a hippie. And I didn't say anything about love in the world. The point of what I said was more directed to the assumption that the world is a harmonious and self-regulating natural mechanism whose centre of gravity revolves around the "golden mean" and that total love has nothing to do with harmony. In my opinion.
Take a look at the statistics Misheck and I have linked to. If you are more careful, you can see that self-destruction is more about abusing something.
And notice. I'm not asserting anything, I'm not imposing my point of view or arguing with you if you suddenly feel that way. Your best adviser is, as you said, your own experience.
In this case, obsession is not even the ability to seek the truth, accepting any knowledge as absolute, plus deliberate self-destruction for the sake of an idea.
I have only written what I know of said community from my own experience.
I am not a supporter of the Hippy culture, I do not believe in love in the world and I will not pick flowers with you.
I simply consider vegetarians to be socially dangerous, i.e. threatening the constitution of my country.
And I have my own very good reasons for that.