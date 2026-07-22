Interesting and Humour - page 2557
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In Scotland, there is a sheep called Pat who was raised by collie dogs - and now Pat is behaving like a dog.
looks like it could be used as a technical indicator!
Anatomy of a "duck" about Yellowstone volcano*
- I agree.
"The Minsk Agreement".
- What delicious potatoes!
- I agree.
"The Minsk Agreement."
http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/2496320/post343526165/