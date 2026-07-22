Interesting and Humour - page 2557

New comment
 
Somm:

In Scotland, there is a sheep called Pat who was raised by collie dogs - and now Pat is behaving like a dog.

It's a good thing she wasn't raised by a crocodile or she'd have had a different attitude.
 
 
server:
it looks like it could be used as a technical indicator!
 
transcendreamer:
looks like it could be used as a technical indicator!
Easy :)
 

Anatomy of a "duck" about Yellowstone volcano

*
Анатомия
Анатомия
  • www.fontanka.ru
Американский супервулкан Йеллоустоун, видимо, все же не уничтожит США ни через 2 недели, ни через 20 лет, как сообщал ранее телеканал Минобороны РФ "Звезда" со ссылкой на «американского вулканолога Хэнка Хесслера».Фонтанка.ру» разыскала мистера Хислера (Heasler) в Йеллоустоунском национальном парке и получила признание: никаких страшных предсказаний скромный геолог не делал.Более того, ученые считают самым опасным совершенно другой, меньший по размерам, но весьма знаменитый вулкан.
[Deleted]  
- What delicious potatoes!
- I agree.

"The Minsk Agreement".
 
GT788:
- What delicious potatoes!
- I agree.

"The Minsk Agreement."
Because non-GMO
 
Roger Vadim was a true Pygmalion: he could see beauty first, and beauty was also enchanted by him.

http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/2496320/post343526165/
[Deleted]  
 
Keyshia Cole - Trust ft. Monica



1...255025512552255325542555255625572558255925602561256225632564...4979
New comment