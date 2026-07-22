Interesting and Humour - page 1625
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This is not my second or third letter to you. I am sure you don't read them - you have better things to do. I do not indulge in illusions - for me it has become a kind of literary genre - like Morua's Letters to a Stranger. And yet.
I have a great reverence for the Olympic Movement, and I even represented our country as a torchbearer in Turin. I understand perfectly well both the honour and the responsibility that falls upon the country that has been chosen to host the Olympic Games.
Mr President, the torch which went out four times in a row was not an accident or even a trend. This is the logical result of a situation in which in all areas work is being given not to the person who can do it best, but to the one who has the softest lick and the fattest kickback. This is why rockets and helicopters are falling down, why roads are falling apart before repairs have been completed and why torches are going out - and there cannot be any other way, Mr President. I would very much like you to ask the legion of officials, more of whom we have today than we had in the USSR, the officials who with your silent blessing are stealing millions and billions from the budget in a dull and habitual manner, the officials who will never go to prison anyway - their own! - Where is the limit? A villa, two villas, a yacht, a plane - where else?
Where else, assholes?
Andrey Makarevich, musician".
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"Vladimir Vladimirovich!
This is not my second or third letter to you. I am sure you don't read them - you have more important things to do. I do not indulge in illusions - for me it has become a kind of literary genre - like Morua's Letters to a Stranger. And yet.
I have a great reverence for the Olympic Movement, and I even represented our country as a torchbearer in Turin. I understand perfectly well both the honour and the responsibility that falls upon the country that has been chosen to host the Olympic Games.
Mr President, the torch which went out four times in a row was not an accident or even a trend. This is the logical result of a situation in which in all areas work is being given not to the person who can do it best, but to the one who has the softest lick and the fattest kickback. This is why rockets and helicopters are falling down, why roads are falling apart before repairs have been completed and why torches are going out - and there cannot be any other way, Mr President. I would very much like you to ask the legion of officials, more of whom we have today than we had in the USSR, the officials who with your silent blessing are stealing millions and billions from the budget in a dull and habitual manner, the officials who will never go to prison anyway - their own! - Where is the limit? A villa, two villas, a yacht, a plane - where else?
Where else, assholes?
Andrey Makarevich, musician".
More like a letter from a madhouse).
I brought flowers for this girl, many kilometres away, the car broke down yesterday, and we ran out of petrol on the way back, we stood on the road, it was dark, I'll show you a couple of videos, it was all for her sake
As our professor in the Department of Integrated Circuit Technology used to say. A part-time wise Jew.
God forbid you should get involved with beautiful women, white horses and vacuum technology