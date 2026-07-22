Interesting and Humour - page 1376
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North Korea has developed its first mobile phone
"have managed to set up production of phones based on domestic technology".
The beauties.
but our elephants are big watermelons
North Korea has developed its first mobile phone
"managed to set up production of phones based on domestic technology".
The beauties.
but our elephants are big watermelons
The Korean phone looks suspiciously like a Chinese phone.
well
Good night
I haven't been to Honduras yet...
Information from Vitaly Tretyakov :