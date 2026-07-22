Interesting and Humour - page 1376

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North Korea has developed its first mobile phone

"have managed to set up production of phones based on domestic technology".

The beauties.

but our elephants are big watermelons

 
Silent:

North Korea has developed its first mobile phone

"managed to set up production of phones based on domestic technology".

The beauties.

but our elephants are big watermelons

The Korean phone looks suspiciously like a Chinese phone.
 
Contender:
The Korean phone looks suspiciously like a Chinese phone.

well


 
 
 

Good night


 
Wife to husband: "If they send you to Siberia, of course I will go with you, but you should buy a fur coat beforehand.
 

I haven't been to Honduras yet...

Information from Vitaly Tretyakov :

Hooray! Honduras will become closer... <br / translate="no"> The Honduran embassy will open in Moscow by the end of the year Honduran Foreign Minister Mireya Aguero said their country's embassy will open in Moscow by the end of this year.
 
According to social polls, 36% of Russians think Sergei Mavrodi is a genius. The remaining 64% of Russians think 36% of Russians are morons.
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