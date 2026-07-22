Interesting and Humour - page 2570

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MIG32:
And you can replace marginkol with walrus.
You can, just not officially
 
[Deleted]  
http://montpan.com/ is a website with virtual tours of the mountains, where you can 'navigate' from place to place and see 360° panoramas.
Montpan — virtual mountain tours in HD
Montpan — virtual mountain tours in HD
  • montpan.com
More than one hundred 360° interactive panoramas with geographical data. Gyroscope support for your device!
 
 
Serjik:
Mayan pyramids, Tikal, Guatemala
Really only in Humour
 
alexx_v:
http://montpan.com/ is a website with virtual mountain tours where you can 'navigate' from place to place and see 360° panoramas.

Mayan Pyramids, Tikal, Guatemala and more!

Пирамиды Майя, Тикаль, Гватемала - (©)AIRPANO.RU - проект Олега Гапонюка
Пирамиды Майя, Тикаль, Гватемала - (©)AIRPANO.RU - проект Олега Гапонюка
  • AirPano.ru team
  • www.airpano.ru
360 spherical panorama. Пирамиды Майя, Тикаль, Гватемала. Название «Тикаль», которое с языка майя переводится как «место, где слышны голоса духов», было дано этой местности только в 1840-х годах. Возможно, монументальный и заброшенный комплекс привел исследователей в священный трепет, а местные индейцы — потомки древних майя — решили усилить это впечатление подходящим именем...
 

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Myth63:
The bedding has thinned over time
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