Interesting and Humour - page 3547
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An artist painted his porch
An artist painted the staircase at night. The walls of the formerly unremarkable building on Moskovskaya Street now delight the residents with enchanting landscapes: a charming birch grove spreads out on the ground floor, the blue river mirror-like surface extends on the first floor.
https://vk.com/humanstoryru?z=album-44657091_240717269
7 reasons not to be a programmer
https://lifehacker.ru/2015/05/21/6-prichin-ne-byt-programmistom/
1. You do not like creativity
2. You work under the stick
3. You don't like to solve puzzles
4. You cannot sit in one place for long periods of time.
5. You value a normal working day
6. You want to get rich quick
7 -You live in Russia and want to travel --->>> https://russian.rt.com/world/article/351430-programmist-ssha-ispania-zaderjanie https://www.nalin.ru/ob-areste-rossijskogo-programmista-v-armenii-2417 https://lenta.ru/news/2015/05/01/aleynikov/ http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=1112547
It has become dangerous to be a programmer - the hunt has begun
... go under the water
good morning!
Haven't checked it myself.
https://habrahabr.ru/post/276321/
How to speed up Firefox by a factor of 7
Version 48 of Firefox features Electrolysis mode, which allows you to treat each tab as a separate process. This significantly improves web security and results in up to 700% faster page rendering. By default this mode is off. How do I enable it?
1. Update Firefox if you don't have it set to automatic updates for some reason.
2. Make sure you have Firefox version 48 or later (Menu → Help → About Mozilla Firefox).
3. Type about:config in the address bar.
4. In the search box, copy browser.tabs.remote.autostart and change the value from false to true (double click).
5. In the search box, copy extensions.e10sBlockedByAddons and change the value from true to false (double click).
6. In the search bar, copy extensions.e10sBlocksEnabling and change the value from true to false (double click).
7. Restart Firefox.
Mozilla Firefox developers assure that activation of Electrolysis will speed up rendering of web pages by using multi-core processors more efficiently. If before each tab was processed in one process in different threads - only 1 core was used - now load will be distributed more evenly and tabs will start to be processed in parallel.
Users have confirmed that the acceleration of Firefox after this manipulation is visible to the naked eye, even without any synthetic benchmarks. Apart from the acceleration, users note that pages are drawn and scrolling more smoothly.
Server Muradasilov:
Alexey Viktorov:Thank you. Duplicated this instruction for myself. Really works.
+ got faster - thank you!