Interesting and Humour - page 3547

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An artist painted his porch

Boris Chernichenko, an artist from Astrakhan, chose the walls of his own entrance hall instead of a conventional canvas.

An artist painted the staircase at night. The walls of the formerly unremarkable building on Moskovskaya Street now delight the residents with enchanting landscapes: a charming birch grove spreads out on the ground floor, the blue river mirror-like surface extends on the first floor.


https://vk.com/humanstoryru?z=album-44657091_240717269

 
 

7 reasons not to be a programmer

https://lifehacker.ru/2015/05/21/6-prichin-ne-byt-programmistom/


1. You do not like creativity

2. You work under the stick

3. You don't like to solve puzzles

4. You cannot sit in one place for long periods of time.

5. You value a normal working day

6. You want to get rich quick

7 -You live in Russia and want to travel --->>> https://russian.rt.com/world/article/351430-programmist-ssha-ispania-zaderjanie https://www.nalin.ru/ob-areste-rossijskogo-programmista-v-armenii-2417 https://lenta.ru/news/2015/05/01/aleynikov/ http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=1112547



6 причин не быть программистом
6 причин не быть программистом
  • Дмитрий Горчаков
  • lifehacker.ru
Каждый человек, который собирается посвятить свою жизнь программированию, видит перед собой приятные бонусы, которые приносит эта замечательная профессия. Но недостатки и проблемы этого занятия очень часто остаются в тени. Поэтому мы решили вас познакомить с небольшим списком признаков, по которым вы сможете понять, что программирование — это...
 

It has become dangerous to be a programmer - the hunt has begun


 

... go under the water

 
 


good morning!

 
Server Muradasilov:

Haven't checked it myself.

https://habrahabr.ru/post/276321/

How to speed up Firefox by a factor of 7


Version 48 of Firefox features Electrolysis mode, which allows you to treat each tab as a separate process. This significantly improves web security and results in up to 700% faster page rendering. By default this mode is off. How do I enable it?


1. Update Firefox if you don't have it set to automatic updates for some reason.

2. Make sure you have Firefox version 48 or later (Menu → Help → About Mozilla Firefox).

3. Type about:config in the address bar.

4. In the search box, copy browser.tabs.remote.autostart and change the value from false to true (double click).

5. In the search box, copy extensions.e10sBlockedByAddons and change the value from true to false (double click).

6. In the search bar, copy extensions.e10sBlocksEnabling and change the value from true to false (double click).

7. Restart Firefox.


Mozilla Firefox developers assure that activation of Electrolysis will speed up rendering of web pages by using multi-core processors more efficiently. If before each tab was processed in one process in different threads - only 1 core was used - now load will be distributed more evenly and tabs will start to be processed in parallel.


Users have confirmed that the acceleration of Firefox after this manipulation is visible to the naked eye, even without any synthetic benchmarks. Apart from the acceleration, users note that pages are drawn and scrolling more smoothly.

Thanks a lot. Copied this instruction for myself. It really works.
 


Server Muradasilov:

Alexey Viktorov:

Thank you. Duplicated this instruction for myself. Really works.

+ got faster - thank you!

 
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Обретение памяти
Обретение памяти
  • 2016.10.15
  • Александр Ершов
  • nplus1.ru
Исследователи Google Deepmind представили систему искусственного интеллекта нового типа, так называемый дифференцируемый нейронный компьютер, DNC. Система сочетает обучаемость нейросетей с дедуктивными способностями традиционного ИИ. Ее описание опубликовано в журнале Nature, новой работе посвящена редакционная статья в этом же выпуске журнала...
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