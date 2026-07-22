Interesting and Humour - page 4448

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Happy medic's day, everyone!


 
 
 
Aлександр Антошкин:

At 0:14, how is it done that they don't collide? Where is it anyway?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

At 0:14, how is it done that they don't collide? Where is it anyway?

It's a montage with animation. You can tell by the sound. The screams are heard immediately when they fall, there should be a delay of at least a second because of the distance.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

At 0:14, how is it done that they don't collide? Where is it anyway?

Yes it's an accelerated forex trader training course, if you don't vomit after the procedure you're good to go....
 
Igor Makanu:
 
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:


Vladimir Tkach:
This is a montage with animation. You can tell from the sound. The screams are heard immediately after the fall, but there should be a delay of at least a second due to the distance.

there on logic at people which on rope hung and then them tower has untwisted with such big angular speed, as minimum "soul in heels" should flied away, but I think simply legs-arms should have come off - have tried to estimate speed of rotation, seems complete turn for 3-4 seconds, and taking into account a rope radius of rotation about 50 m, have angular speed about 90 degrees in second , speed of rotation already do not remember, the square root of ( 90 * 50 ) - but all the same, arms-footwork should have come off!

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