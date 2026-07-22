Interesting and Humour - page 1476
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Black and white is beautiful
Black and white is beautiful.
Mishek's post brought to mind ... in short -
Good night.
Where do you get these prices from? My dog was bitten by an encephalitis tick, blood test - 9,000 rubles. injections once a day cost about 1,000 rubles and so for a fortnight.
I was building a house in the suburbs. And I wanted some kind of cattle. My wife picked up a six-month-old ownerless puppy from work. So I personally removed from him about 30 (!) ticks. When I looked in a pet shop, I was told such horror stories! Like, if a tick bite a dog, then you have to rush to the vet, prick some shots, etc., etc. Then I talked to people who have houses on the edge of the village next to the woods, and they hand-prick ticks and that's it.
Such an amount is very far from the Moscow average, by the way.
Well, in short, I have already laid out all the relevant arguments, I am too lazy to repeat myself.
Your hatred of Muscovites is unfounded. They come in all shapes and sizes, just like in any other city.
First: the attitude of Russians to Muscovites is largely based on observations of Muscovites who travel outside the MKAD.
Secondly: I personally became a party to a scandal in Moscow on absolutely nothing. I went to the Filatov children's clinic in Moscow. I arrived at the Filatov Clinic for Children (on Zoologicheskaya Street) with my one-year-old child. There was nowhere to park. I drove into the yard, parked on the asphalt. While my wife and child were in the centre, local women (first one and then the other) became the initiators of scandals, like, "why the fuck did you drive into our yard? I didn't drive onto the lawn or a playground, the car had no engine running. I tried my best to stop the quarrel politely, but neither the first nor the second lady kept silent until they were blatantly sent to "on ...". In general, perhaps those living in Moscow do not notice, but people in Moscow are more aggressive than in other regions.
.... In general, it is possible that people living in Moscow do not notice, but people in Moscow are more aggressive than in other regions.
This is not a problem of Moscow, but rather a problem of a large number of homo sapiens living together in a small area.
I thought the same thing until I went to St. Petersburg.
I thought so too, until I went to Peter.
I thought so too, until I went to Peter.
And what is there in St. Petersburg? Living in a megalopolis and the aggressive state of people is caused, as a rule, by the constant stressful state of those people caused by life in that megalopolis. I was in Arkhangelsk for example and was very surprised by the cordiality and openness of people. In a megalopolis everything is built on dough and so are the relationships.
People in St. Petersburg are not like those in Moscow. Not at all.