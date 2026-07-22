Interesting and Humour - page 4283
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that's good.
what should we watch about gangsters and the mafia?
Something serious, like Fargo or Breaking Bad ....
that's good.
what should we watch about gangsters and the mafia?
Something serious, like "fargo" or "hardcore" ....
I like De Niro. Like Once Upon a Time in America. Or Al Pacino - The Godfather, etc.
I like it with De Niro. Like Once Upon a Time in America. Or Al Pacino, Godfather, etc.
Yeah, man, thanks.
"Once upon a time in america" - I haven't seen that, but godfather and stuff, of course I have...
that's good.
what should we watch about gangsters and the mafia?
Something serious, like Fargo or Breaking Bad ....
I don't know, maybe a Pulp Fiction or Dawn to Dusk.
Obraztsov's theatre would be out of trend nowadays :))))
How a server forgotten for 12 years can cost £120000
Just days before GDPR came into force, trouble befell the University of Greenwich.
The Information Commissioner's Office, an independent body responsible for overseeing compliance with legislation in the UK information environment
fined the university £120,000 (which at the time of writing is around 136,000 euros, $160,000, 10 million Russian rubles, or 4.2 million Ukrainian hryvnias).
for a serious security vulnerability that led to the leak of data of almost 20,000 students and staff.
How such a serious university managed to get hit by the ICO and become the first university to be fined for a DPA violation, and what this teaches us, read below.
https://habr.com/company/ua-hosting/blog/413805/
Kisulken untreated
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Kisulken untreated.
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Oh, he looks just like my Barsik when he was younger.
The world's most powerful supercomputer has been unveiled in the US.
https://hi-news.ru/technology/v-ssha-predstavlen-samyj-moshhnyj-superkompyuter-v-mire.html