Interesting and Humour - page 637

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i_logic:
In the trunk? :)
Nah) next to it.
 
Mischek:
Nope ) next to

!!!

Sorry, I didn't recognise it. I'm completely blind now...

 
 
 

Mischek:

Saving an elephant.


So they come there every day and rescue some elephant from that hole, I guess. Instead of digging a hole on the side. But then there wouldn't be any drama.

 
military "margin call"!!!
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Integer:

So they come there every day and rescue some baby elephant from that hole, I guess. Instead of digging that hole on the side. But then there wouldn't be any drama.

Or just fill in the hole, but then they won't have anything to do.))

They almost strangled the elephant while they were pulling it out.

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vspexp:
military "margin call"!!!
Not a bad tank overturned on almost a level playing field.))
 
Vladon:

goosebumps

What gives you goosebumps? The usual guitar diarrhoea, and we don't know any bands like that.
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Sociological studies show that everyone who gets on a hedgehog immediately starts thinking only about their ass, and no one thinks about the hedgehog.
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