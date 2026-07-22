Interesting and Humour - page 637
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In the trunk? :)
Nope ) next to
!!!
Sorry, I didn't recognise it. I'm completely blind now...
Mischek:
Saving an elephant.
So they come there every day and rescue some elephant from that hole, I guess. Instead of digging a hole on the side. But then there wouldn't be any drama.
So they come there every day and rescue some baby elephant from that hole, I guess. Instead of digging that hole on the side. But then there wouldn't be any drama.
Or just fill in the hole, but then they won't have anything to do.))
They almost strangled the elephant while they were pulling it out.
military "margin call"!!!
goosebumps