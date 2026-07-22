Interesting and Humour - page 1123
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
tol64
Where is it? And what happened?
I don't know, I found it on the Internet, with commentary.
....A police impound lot in Montenegro burned to the ground 765 cars and 142 motorbikes, and around 200 other vehicles were damaged in the fire.
Readmore here:http://ru.tsn.ua/svit/na-stoyanke-v-chernogorii-sgorelo-bolshe-800-mashin-i-motociklov.html
You don't need new roads, you haven't even finished the old ones.)
Alexander, a question for you as a bitcoin professional.
Bitcoins have lost 80% of their value in just one week. Can they have a negative value in the near future or will they not fall below zero and can they be safely scraped off the floor?
That's not how you spell "happy" :)
Sorry, that doesn't seem to be Russia.
tol64
Where is it? And what happened?
I don't know, I found it on the Internet, with commentary.
....A police impound lot in Montenegro burned to the ground 765 cars and 142 motorbikes, and around 200 other vehicles were damaged in the fire.
Readmore here:http://ru.tsn.ua/svit/na-stoyanke-v-chernogorii-sgorelo-bolshe-800-mashin-i-motociklov.html
Walking down the street, a smiling woman stops me.
She says, "Hi, Seryoga! Don't you recognise me?"
I- "No..."
She- "I'm Larisa... don't you remember?"
I- "No ... I'm sorry."
She - "We went to school together."
I- "I remember. Hi! How did you recognize me? It's been decades."
She - "You're still the same... "You don't change. How have you been? How's yours?"
I' m all right. How about you?"
She - "Me too. My husband's got a job, my son's working too. Can you believe it's my birthday today?"
I- "Congratulations."
She - "And four banks texted me today. They wrote such nice words - Congratulations, Larisa Vasilievna, on your birthday, we wish you happiness, success and prosperity"
I- "Do you work in a bank?"
She - "No. In one bank I took out a loan for a cooker, in the other for a fridge, in the third for a monitor for my son, in the fourth for his fifth iPhone. I paid off all the loans a long time ago. And your family didn't congratulate me. But they congratulated me - they are kind, honest, unselfish and helpful people!
We parted and I wondered if she was being ironic or really happy...