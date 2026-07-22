Interesting and Humour - page 4302
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We fucked up communism. For a whole month we used a four-burner gas cooker for four kopecks. That's when a penny saved a penny.
We fucked up communism. For a whole month we used a four-burner gas cooker for four kopecks. That's when a penny saved a ruble.
They put you in jail for speculation.
And speculation was put in jail.
So as not to devalue labour.
We fucked up communism. For a whole month we used a four-burner gas cooker for four kopecks. That's when a penny saved a penny.
- When it rains, everything hurts there.
The doctor looks at it - it's fine. After a while she comes again with the same problem. The doctor examines again - everything is normal. The doctor says:
- you come back when it is raining.
It rained. A lilliputian comes. The doctor takes a look and says:
- Now everything will be fine.
- What did you do, doctor?
- I trimmed the cuffs of my rubber boots a bit.
It's pretty clear you can't communicate freely here.