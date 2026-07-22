Interesting and Humour - page 4302

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Sergey Golubev:

Every trader should be given one of these cards

 
Sergey Golubev:


We fucked up communism. For a whole month we used a four-burner gas cooker for four kopecks. That's when a penny saved a penny.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

We fucked up communism. For a whole month we used a four-burner gas cooker for four kopecks. That's when a penny saved a ruble.

They put you in jail for speculation.

 
Sergey Savinkin:

And speculation was put in jail.

So as not to devalue labour.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

We fucked up communism. For a whole month we used a four-burner gas cooker for four kopecks. That's when a penny saved a penny.

We didn't blow it. It was a systematic effort to destroy the system.
 
 
A midget comes to the gynaecologist:
- When it rains, everything hurts there.
The doctor looks at it - it's fine. After a while she comes again with the same problem. The doctor examines again - everything is normal. The doctor says:
- you come back when it is raining.
It rained. A lilliputian comes. The doctor takes a look and says:
- Now everything will be fine.
- What did you do, doctor?
- I trimmed the cuffs of my rubber boots a bit.
 
Heh censorship sweeps are on, it makes sense...
 
Without looking, I took down your forbidden political joy of squabbling. Next time I'll ban everyone for a week.
Nothing personal - rules.
Just be human. There's nothing else to talk about besides the unauthorized topics here.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Without looking, I took down your forbidden political joyride. Next time I'll ban everyone for a week.
Nothing personal - rules.
Be human. There's nothing else to talk about besides the topics that aren't allowed here.

It's pretty clear you can't communicate freely here.

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