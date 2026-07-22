Interesting and Humour - page 4524
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Alas, the future is already here - people on social networking sites measure their penises, and online earnings have already overtaken "factory work".
i.e. the tt is already an authority! ))))
Yes, back then it was easier
Anechka from the agency calls, - Lesha, Edik was robbed by Chechens. I come over, Edik is sitting and crying, they've taken 600 roubles. I said, "Anya, pour him a drink, he's shaking, call our guys.
We were in real estate, renting flats to gangsters.
I said, 'Guys, I'll go myself, and you stand so you can see out of the windows. They were all driving Bechas 7 at the time, so there was such a crowd.
So what, as Al Capone said, a good word means a lot.)
Shook them out of their debt and an equal amount for moral damage. The whole agency went out in the evening. And no shots, it was purely mental. I told the Chechens that you'd hit the FSB, and they wouldn't take no for an arrest.
there was a Big House - that's what they call Liteiny 4 in peter, formerly the KgB, then the FSB.
it used to be fun, now it's routine ))
alas, the future is already here
like not the future ... so to speak Yes Future
ZS: it's a 360 video!
Yeah, it was easier back then.
Anechka calls from the agency, - Lesha, Edik was robbed by Chechens. I come over, Edik is sitting there crying, they've taken 600 grand. I said, "Anya, pour him a drink, he's shaking, call our guys.
We were in real estate, renting flats to gangsters.
I said, 'Guys, I'll go myself, and you stand so you can see out of the windows. They were all driving Bechas 7 at the time, so there was such a crowd.
So what, as Al Capone said, a good word means a lot.)
Shook them out of their debt and an equal amount for moral damage. The whole agency went out in the evening. And no shots, it was purely mental. I told the Chechens that you'd hit the FSB, and they wouldn't take no for an arrest.
there was a Big House next to the flat - that's what they call Liteiny 4 in St. Petersburg, formerly the KGB, then the FSB.
Used to be fun, now it's routine))
Developing a new theme for Yandex-Zen?
I got this kind of crap in the mail,
Anyone have anything to say?
Your account has been hacked! You need to unlock it.
.......
It's a scam. I got one of these too. The sender address is spoofed to my own e-mail address (like a hacker from my mail sent me a letter). But if you study the properties of the letter you can find out the real sender address.
Interesting...for some reason I thought these effects were post-processing videos
A fashionable young lady asked her grandmother how much a bucket of strawberries cost... The granny-seller told her: "120 hryvnias.
- I'll take it for 100 hryvnias or I quit," the saleswoman said confidently. "Buy them for the price you think is reasonable, Miss ...
I need this money to live on." - the grandmother answered her affectionately.
The girl bought the strawberries for her price and left with a sense of victory. She got into her expensive car and after acouple of hours
went to a fancy restaurant with her friend.
They chose whatever they wanted from the menu. They took nice pictures, ate a little, left a lot of what they ordered on the table ...
Their bill for the dinner was 1300grn. The ladies paid 1500 hryvnias and told the owner of the fancy restaurant to keep the change as a tip.
This story may be perfectly normal for the manager of a fancy restaurant, but it is very unfair for a vendor of
The question is: "Why do we always have to show our strawberries to the owner of a posh restaurant, but it's very unfair to a vendor of home-grown strawberries grown on a five-hectare plot with a tough commute to town, especially in the heat:
"Why do we always have to show that we have power when we buy from those in need?" And why are we generous to those who don't need our help?
Developing a new theme for Yandex Zen?
:-) Oh! That's exactly the theme - it's a pre-launch warm-up, a la deck aviation, will it come in or won't it come in...
2Volchansky: Alexey - when will you get to "our sheep"? - reactivate the links and update your scalper approaches - we'll discuss and trade...
And here are those two TT echos:
A fashionable young lady asked her grandmother how much a bucket of strawberries costs... The granny-seller told her: "120 hryvnias.
- I'll take it for 100 hryvnias or I quit," the saleswoman asserted confidently. "Buy them for the price you think is reasonable, Miss ...
I need this money to live on." - the grandmother answered her affectionately.
The girl bought the strawberries for her price and left with a sense of victory. She got into her expensive car and after acouple of hours
went to a fancy restaurant with her friend.
They chose whatever they wanted from the menu. They took nice pictures, ate a little, left a lot of what they ordered on the table ...
Their bill for the dinner was 1300 hryvnias. The ladies paid 1500 hryvnias and told the owner of the fancy restaurant to keep the change as a tip.
The story may be all right for a manager in a luxury restaurant, but it is very unfair for a vendor
of home-grown strawberries grown on a five-hectare garden plot with a tough commute to town, especially in the heat.The question is this:
"Why do we always have to show that we have power when we buy from those in need?" And why are we generous to those who don't need our help?
And there's nothing surprising about that.
It's psychology.
A young lady puts herself higher in rank in front of her grandmother and lower in front of restaurateurs. And she doesn't even notice it. Because she was and will be an idiot.