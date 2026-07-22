Interesting and Humour - page 4133
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Russian bloggers have made a clip about Kim Jong-un's sexual ties to a nuclear bomb.https://lenta.ru/news/2017/12/08/kimchenlove/
For the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission to the Moon, NASA has made an amazing website. You can follow the flight in real time. Conversations with Earth (3000 hours of audio), 22 hours of video, over 4200 photos. The entire expedition minute by minute:
http://apollo17.org
I'm writing from memory:
"My bad, I was wrong. I got angry. I think it was an ugly mistake. Please give me a chance to make amends. Gone to English."
Andrei Mironov, Ural Dumplings, The Ordinary Miracle.
--------------
For the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission to the moon, NASA has made an amazing website. You can follow the flight in real time. Conversations with Earth (3,000 hours of audio), 22 hours of video, over 4,200 photos. The entire expedition minute by minute:
http://apollo17.org
Weak - Santa Barbara's record is not broken. We need to keep working
Weak - Santa Barbara's record is not broken. We've got to keep working.
They're working, they're working.
It's not them who are weak, it's other people who are weak.)
They work, they work.
And it's not them who are weak, it's other people who are weak.)
"We plan to have a permanent station on the Moon by 2015"
friends, can you suggest a mafia series?
like
- fargo
- underground empire.
- sharp visors.
- soprano clan
- godfather
- parson
...
For the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission to the moon, NASA has made an amazing website. You can follow the flight in real time. Conversations with Earth (3000 hours of audio), 22 hours of video, over 4200 photos. The entire expedition minute by minute:
http://apollo17.org
Not even surprisingly didn't think NASA's site would be .org
friends, can you suggest a mafia series?
Breaking Bad is a drama about a self-made drug mafia from scratch.
Breaking Bad is a drama about a self-made drug mafia from the ground up.