Interesting and Humour - page 118

New comment
 
TheXpert:


Sweden is boring :)

Boring. It's even more boring in Finland. They go to bed at 9 p.m. In Helsinki it's only Friday night and it's something like us outside. Our brother lives there, you have to want it).
 
Mischek:
Boring. It's even more boring in Finland. They go to bed at 9 p.m. In Helsinki it's only Friday night and it's more like us outside. Our brother lives there, you have to want it).

It depends on which brother. I've never liked discos, demonstrations, carnivals, beer halls, city days, fishing with vodka and broads. In general, the fewer people, the better.

So "our brother", as you can see, is different.

 
Mischek:

Robotics. +18 !

it's not 18+ !

 

I have England for some reason. Although I was drawing something like Vinin or Integer in my head. So it would be quieter. So wrong test.))

http://drimtim.ru/test-pictures/country/england.jpg

 
tol64:

I have England for some reason. Although I was drawing something like Vinin or Integer in my head. So it would be quieter. So wrong test.))

http://drimtim.ru/test-pictures/country/england.jpg

Judging by the choices I made, Italy is not a relaxed country - spunky but soulful. I wanted to go to Brazil or Mexico.
 
and I got the USA... :(
 
 
 
1...111112113114115116117118119120121122123124125...4979
New comment