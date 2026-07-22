Interesting and Humour - page 118
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Sweden is boring :)
Boring. It's even more boring in Finland. They go to bed at 9 p.m. In Helsinki it's only Friday night and it's more like us outside. Our brother lives there, you have to want it).
It depends on which brother. I've never liked discos, demonstrations, carnivals, beer halls, city days, fishing with vodka and broads. In general, the fewer people, the better.
So "our brother", as you can see, is different.
Robotics. +18 !
it's not 18+ !
I have England for some reason. Although I was drawing something like Vinin or Integer in my head. So it would be quieter. So wrong test.))
http://drimtim.ru/test-pictures/country/england.jpg
I have England for some reason. Although I was drawing something like Vinin or Integer in my head. So it would be quieter. So wrong test.))
http://drimtim.ru/test-pictures/country/england.jpg
" And now disco " ))
The best songs of the sixty years (1930-1990)