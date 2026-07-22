Interesting and Humour - page 2923
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Ren TV is on fire:
AHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Haha it's brutal.
one that doesn't have an Adam's apple.
although trannies can remove it with surgery.
What was that?
Despite the fact that programmers are not known for their openness, according to the management, the meetings came out very touching.
Haha it's brutal.
The Falcon 9 heavy-lift carrier rocket from well-known entrepreneur I. Musk has launched the SES-9 satellite into geostationary orbit. Although Falcon 9's first stage suffered a hard landing, the mission's objective was achieved. The company intends to solve the problem with the first stage of the heavy-lift launcher over time.
The Falcon 9 heavy-lift carrier rocket from renowned entrepreneur I. Musk launched the SES-9 satellite into geostationary orbit. Although Falcon 9's first stage suffered a hard landing, the mission's objective was achieved. The company intends to solve the problem with the first stage of the heavy-lift launcher over time.