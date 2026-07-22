Interesting and Humour - page 2923

New comment
 
Dina Paches:

Ren TV is on fire:


AHAHAHAHAHAHAH

 

Haha it's brutal.

 

one that doesn't have an Adam's apple.

although trannies can remove it with surgery.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

What was that?

The secret is under the table
 
 
Cybercriminals have spread the KeRanger virus to Apple devices.
To unlock their computer, users must pay the scammers 1 bitcoin (the most common cryptocurrency).
Mac computers are infected with this virus when their owners download Transmission from the BitTorrent website. This program remains inactive for 3 days after installation. After that time, the program blocks the files that are stored on the computer.
As cybersecurity experts suggest, the virus was introduced on Transmission on 04.03.2016, as the ransom demand is only being received by owners as of today.
Apple said it is already working to eradicate the virus. It is worth noting that the same malware was previously detected on Windows devices.
 
Mail.Ru Group secretly brought mothers of its programmers to the company's office before March 8

Despite the fact that programmers are not known for their openness, according to the management, the meetings came out very touching.


 
Rorschach:

Haha it's brutal.


We should pick the uglier one - she's definitely a woman.
 

The Falcon 9 heavy-lift carrier rocket from well-known entrepreneur I. Musk has launched the SES-9 satellite into geostationary orbit. Although Falcon 9's first stage suffered a hard landing, the mission's objective was achieved. The company intends to solve the problem with the first stage of the heavy-lift launcher over time.


[Deleted]  
Igor Konyashin:

The Falcon 9 heavy-lift carrier rocket from renowned entrepreneur I. Musk launched the SES-9 satellite into geostationary orbit. Although Falcon 9's first stage suffered a hard landing, the mission's objective was achieved. The company intends to solve the problem with the first stage of the heavy-lift launcher over time.


Uh-huh, our proton was upgraded, or the union... He bought our rocket when the Soviets were selling out cheaply, or he didn't... But the story goes back to that point.
1...291629172918291929202921292229232924292529262927292829292930...4979
New comment