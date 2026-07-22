Interesting and Humour - page 1898
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That's it ! Matemat will ban you for inciting and shitting.
You're the asshole.
Here you go for enlightenment:
I posted a picture of humour, in the "humour" branch. I don't see any politics in it, if anyone does then sorry I couldn't find a separate thread in the search.
that's the title of the thread "Ukraine. Euromaidan" ))))
Not in the tops, of course... but in the "general discussion" on the front page.
I have nothing against Ukraine, Maidans, Euromaidans and the like. I just want a lighter and more diverse humor here. I didn't want to offend anyone.)
that's the name of the thread "Ukraine. Euromaidan" ))))
Not in the tops, of course... but in the "general discussion" on the front page.
I have nothing against Ukraine, Maidans, Euromaidans and the like. I just want a lighter and more diverse humor here. Didn't mean to offend anyone )
Uh, maybe you're also pro-Putin?
Nah, I'm more the kind of person who says -
"I'd really like to go in and elect Zhirinovsky once in a while"... and see what happens...
18+
good night).
And why is it forbidden to post about Ukraine?
Oh, come on. I won't name specific nicknames that are really overkill.
No one has forbidden to post about Ukraine. I was only talking about a ban on incitement and shitting.
Man, it's a good thread! Totally true to its purpose! The more diversity the better. For some reason there are always those who want to put everything in a special order! Interesting and humour cannot be ordered!
Read the above.
The point is this: post anything about Ukraine that doesn 't hurt national feelings. That is, don't do what is called inciting ethnic hatred. If you think that the comment
But over the years Russia has wiped out Ukrainian culture as best it could.
doesn't hurt anything, then I disagree with you. And I'm not the only one. The elites in Russia have nothing better to do than exterminate the culture of another country...
The forum programmers must finally solve the charade:
Is it a crime to incite hatred against criminals?
Or is it only criminal to incite hatred based on lies?