Interesting and Humour - page 1595
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BOTH because she's smart and has a soul.
Don't be so harsh, normal cats don't bring mice into the house.
And catching them, mine could spend a hell of a lot of time in an ambush waiting for a rodent to show up.
In a private house, if you don't like cats, you like mice.
Believe it or not, I've seen a lot more dumb dogs than cats.
The best milk is local and not from powder.
local is worse ... even Belarussian is better ...
If we do a people's rating, here are the following
1. Lithuanian and Moscow milk
2. belarusian
3rd place and last is local.
Dutch (Belgian, French, etc.) - we do not have that.
The best milk is local and not made from powder.
local is worse...
sympathy
No, there are exceptions, there are both.
It feels like Milonov is your [St Petersburg] MP.
Of course.
Take a cow for example, it's a thousand times more useful than any cat.
Won't you be frantic to keep her?
My neighbours got rid of their cows, and 10 years ago, when I first bought my land, there was a herd walking down the street to pasture.
Yeah, mice are a hundred times better than cats.
Yes they are all good, that's why I don't have any of them. ))