Interesting and Humour - page 1595

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Mischek:

BOTH because she's smart and has a soul.

You wouldn't believe it, I've seen a lot more dumb dogs than cats.
 
Contender:

Don't be so harsh, normal cats don't bring mice into the house.

And catching them, mine could spend a hell of a lot of time in an ambush waiting for a rodent to show up.

In a private house, if you don't like cats, you like mice.

Mice are a hundred times better than cats.
 
TheXpert:
Believe it or not, I've seen a lot more dumb dogs than cats.
No, there are exceptions, there are both.
 
Contender:
The best milk is local and not from powder.

local is worse ... even Belarussian is better ...

If we do a people's rating, here are the following

1. Lithuanian and Moscow milk

2. belarusian

3rd place and last is local.

Dutch (Belgian, French, etc.) - we do not have that.

 
Contender:
The best milk is local and not made from powder.
Take a cow for example, it's a thousand times healthier than any cat
 
newdigital:

local is worse...

sympathy

 
Mischek:
No, there are exceptions, there are both.
There's no such thing as a stupid cat.
 
Contender:
It feels like Milonov is your [St Petersburg] MP.

Of course.

 
Mischek:
Take a cow for example, it's a thousand times more useful than any cat.

Won't you be frantic to keep her?

My neighbours got rid of their cows, and 10 years ago, when I first bought my land, there was a herd walking down the street to pasture.

 
Mischek:
Yeah, mice are a hundred times better than cats.

Yes they are all good, that's why I don't have any of them. ))

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