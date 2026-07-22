Interesting and Humour - page 1248
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In this version (with urine watering), it remains unclear why the fox would roll the hedgehog somewhere?
In this version (with urine watering), it remains unclear why the fox would roll the hedgehog somewhere?
The police in Russia are being "counter-reformed".
In short, they want everything back). All that remains is to bring back the clock and it will turn out that Medvedev did only one thing during his presidency: he increased the line for deputies to 5 years and for the president (Putin) to 6 years).
Moscow students were given medals with the Serbian flag on them.
https://www.facebook.com/svetlana.kolosova.33/posts/617023704982786
Chinese workers hold US manager hostage for fifth day
Американец Чарльз Старнс, председатель правления зарегистрированного в Пекине предприятия, с пятницы не может покинуть свой офис на территории завода. Несколько десятков рабочих посменно блокируют все выходы из помещения, не давая Старнсу покинуть офис, требуя погасить долги по зарплате.
Police are on the scene and say there is no crime going on. According to the police, it is a "labour dispute". Law enforcement authorities do not tolerate any aggression, but make no attempt to lift the "blockade". The labour inspectorate and trade unions have been involved in negotiations between Starnes and the workers over the past 24 hours.
After a recent fire at a central Russian Post warehouse in Moscow
It's no big deal... it's just "partial damage."
Moscow students were given medals with the Serbian flag on them.
https://www.facebook.com/svetlana.kolosova.33/posts/617023704982786