Interesting and Humour - page 3072
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Or maybe there were no such students in your regular Soviet school class.
We even had one repeat student in the sixth form. In my eighth grade class I got a 4 in maths and a 2 in literature, history, geography, foreign language (German), and PE. (German), gymnastics - 2 if I write an essay with a 3. They will give me credits and I'll go to a vocational school... just don't lower our grades... That's what I call the consequences of socialist competition. And later in life I met how they bred "heroes of socialist labor".
It's a little different now, of course, but the main thing is to pay... and you'll get a normal grade. Well, you can hire a teacher as a tutor. It would do some good, but the knowledge would not be much better.
China's largest bank,Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has a QUARTERLY turnover of about $140 billion.
JPMorgan Chase has a turnover of about 110 billion USD.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)- one of Japan's largest financial groups has a YEARLY TOTAL of 59 billion.
The two kitchen offices, on the other hand, have a MONEY LARGE turnover and are easily making these banks and financial-industrial groups.....
Who writes such things - I do not understand!
They have overtaken Gazprom in terms of "monthly turnover"! And Rosneft....
It is not clear who writes such things!
They have overtaken Gazprom in terms of "monthly turnover"! And Rosneft....
It is not clear who writes such things!
They have overtaken Gazprom in terms of "monthly turnover"! And Rosneft....
And how do forex companies calculate turnover? )) In the case of oil and gas, everything is clear: the total revenue from the product sold is taken without taking into account any costs - this is turnover, as I understand it.
In the forex offices traders trade with leverage from 1:100 to 1:500, I think these leverages are used to calculate the turnover, that is, you can safely divide these $90 billion by at least 100, if not more.