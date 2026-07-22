Interesting and Humour - page 3159

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Sergey Golubev:

https://www.google.com/maps/@55.9498775,38.0459002,18z


While we're at it, I found an interesting place on the map:

Tumblr

 
 
Karputov Vladimir:

While we're at it, I found an interesting place on the map:


Something native has been found
 

Canada's new passport glows in ultraviolet light


 
Like the Pope
 

A young man with an iPhone stopped to give the janitor a light.

- Why, Father," he asked, taking a drag, "do you have Pokémon in town?

 
Дмитрий:

A young man with an iPhone stopped to give the janitor a light.

- Why, Father," he asked, taking a drag, "do you have Pokémon in town?

https://regnum.ru/news/society/2158623.html
«Покемонов нет» — такие таблички появляются на кабинетах депутатов ГД - ИА REGNUM
«Покемонов нет» — такие таблички появляются на кабинетах депутатов ГД - ИА REGNUM
  • regnum.ru
В мире набирает популярность игра «PokemonGo».  Глава комитета Госдумы по делам общественных объединений и религиозных организаций Ярослав Нилов (ЛДПР) проинформировал посетителей, что в кабинете у него покемонов нет — соответствующее объявление висит на дверях кабинета, передает корреспондент ИА REGNUM 19 июля. «В мире набирает...
 
Contemporary artist Valentin Gubarev.
"Life is beautiful".

 
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
This is how everyone works, as if no one is paying.
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