Interesting and Humour - page 619

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What a warm-up. Leave the bear alone.

 
sumkin75:


...

What a warm-up. Leave the bear alone.

Nice! Eminem is resting. )))

 
 
 
 
Mischek:
Director of the Research Institute of Statistics of the Goskomstat of Russia, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor, Honoured Scientist of the Russian Federation Vasily Mikhailovich Simchera (born 1940) resigned his post with the words: "Tired of lying! His data, put together in one table, makes a shocking impression.
Recently I saw on the news that they decided to sell Sber. In 5 mins they were saying there was a catastrophic shortage in the pensions. I could be wrong of course, but my only conclusion is that the money from selling Sber will go towards pensions. It should be enough for 3 years. These are wonderful times we are living in, gentlemen. I wonder how the government will get out of it.
 

and there's nowhere else to go...

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vspexp:

and there's nowhere else to go...

Well, he's right in principle.))
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