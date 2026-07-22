Interesting and Humour - page 619
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What a warm-up. Leave the bear alone.
...
What a warm-up. Leave the bear alone.
Nice! Eminem is resting. )))
Director of the Research Institute of Statistics of the Goskomstat of Russia, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor, Honoured Scientist of the Russian Federation Vasily Mikhailovich Simchera (born 1940) resigned his post with the words: "Tired of lying! His data, put together in one table, makes a shocking impression.
and there's nowhere else to go...
and there's nowhere else to go...
Director of the Research Institute of Statistics of the Goskomstat of Russia, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor, Honoured Scientist of the Russian Federation Vasily Mikhailovich Simchera (born 1940) resigned his post with the words: "Tired of lying! His data put together in one table makes a shocking impression.