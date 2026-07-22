Interesting and Humour - page 2289

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And I thought the square watermelon was photoshopped.
10 самых дорогих продуктов питания в Японии
10 самых дорогих продуктов питания в Японии
  • bigpicture.ru
Цена на швейцарский сыр из лосиного молока составляет 500 долларов за полкилограмма; молодой картофель сорта La Bonnotte, который выращивают на западе Франции, стоит 1543 доллара за 500 грамм; икру белуги-альбиноса Almas в Иране продают по $25 тысяч за баночку из 24-каратного золота. Роскошные и безумно дорогие продукты питания есть в каждой...
 
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Эхо Москвы / Новости / 09 июня, 10:04 | Компьютер впервые смог обмануть экспертов, притворившись человеком
Эхо Москвы / Новости / 09 июня, 10:04 | Компьютер впервые смог обмануть экспертов, притворившись человеком
  • echo.msk.ru
Разработчиками специальной программы стали выходцы из России и Украины. Испытание, о котором пишет западная и российская пресса, состоялось в конце прошлой недели в Лондоне. Программа притворилась 13-летним мальчиком из Одессы
 
Fleder:
And I thought the square watermelon was photoshopped.
There are also pears in the shape of Buddha.
 
TheXpert:
There are also pears in the shape of Buddha.
Будда-груши » Познавательно-развлекательный блог
Будда-груши » Познавательно-развлекательный блог
  • nauka-prosto.ru
Китайский фермер Хао Хинджанг научился выращивать груши в виде фигурки Будды — весьма примечательный фрукт, который, как видим, не очень сложно получить. Главное — сделать формочку, в которой груша и будет расти, постепенно заполняя форму. Интересно, что каждая такая груша стоит около 7 долларов США — посчитайте...
 
 
Contender:

Another cut? By the way no specifics. Where are the figures? Where are the correct absolute figures?

Why isn't the global scientific community buzzing about solar energy conversion?

The best efficiency figure for a multilayer battery is under 50%. Let a "normal" prototype be well under 20%. 3 (!) times that is 60% efficiency.

In short, a custom-made "sensation" imho.

 
TheXpert:

Hmm, another cut? No specifics, by the way. Where are the numbers? Where are the correct absolute figures?

Why isn't the global scientific community buzzing about solar energy conversion?

The best efficiency figure for a multilayer battery is under 50%. Let a "normal" prototype be well under 20%. 3 (!) times that is 60% efficiency.

In short, a made-to-order "scoop" imho.

I'm also inclined to think it's like "Petrik filters".

 
That's a bit of a stretch, but it's not a problem to find 15.
[Deleted]  
 
newdigital:


Russian troops will respond to NATO exercises with a landing near Kaliningrad. You be careful there, keep your head down.

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