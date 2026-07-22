Interesting and Humour - page 2289
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And I thought the square watermelon was photoshopped.
There are also pears in the shape of Buddha.
Another cut? By the way no specifics. Where are the figures? Where are the correct absolute figures?
Why isn't the global scientific community buzzing about solar energy conversion?
The best efficiency figure for a multilayer battery is under 50%. Let a "normal" prototype be well under 20%. 3 (!) times that is 60% efficiency.
In short, a custom-made "sensation" imho.
Hmm, another cut? No specifics, by the way. Where are the numbers? Where are the correct absolute figures?
Why isn't the global scientific community buzzing about solar energy conversion?
The best efficiency figure for a multilayer battery is under 50%. Let a "normal" prototype be well under 20%. 3 (!) times that is 60% efficiency.
In short, a made-to-order "scoop" imho.
I'm also inclined to think it's like "Petrik filters".
Russian troops will respond to NATO exercises with a landing near Kaliningrad. You be careful there, keep your head down.