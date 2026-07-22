Interesting and Humour - page 4542
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there are alligators - no good.
Above the Aswan hydropower station - no))
Where to go in October?
Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Prague, the Baltics, Spain, Italy, Cyprus
Of these, the most comfortable physically, in October, and most importantly psychologically, is Spain. If we exclude Cyprus, which I know nothing about. Probably it is the second. Other places are doubtful these days. Personally, I am more into South-East Asia - Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand. Preferably together if you have at least two weeks.UPD: It is best to go to SEA no earlier than the end of October, when the rainy season ends. November is better. And the best season is December and January. It's 24 degrees at night, our May weather, beautiful.
ZX Spectrum Next Keyboard makes
cool spectrum legend
In fact, it's much prettier to walk on the edge, it's not worth putting your forehead in front of a bullet.
There's probably no coward who thinks otherwise.
there is probably not a single coward who thinks otherwise.
Only Africa.
Bill Williams' alligator? So you can trade on them as well)
:))
What do you mean, trade the alligator's hide? Especially since they're in high demand. Let's think about the route.
.
A great chicken...
Have you ever noticed that waking up in shoes gives you a really bad headache?
I think waking up in louboutins will give you more than just a headache.