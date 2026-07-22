Interesting and Humour - page 3589
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Envy has no need for wisdom, it is like a jackal in search of the fall.(znarim)
I am waiting for more posts on envy. We should create a separate thread to see who would write the same thing in a more original way.
Oh! By the way, there are birds in which the males feed the females while they're incubating.
I think so: there are still wives who feed their husbands while they're at the terminal I...nurse !
Dam breach in the US, broadcast live
Countries with bigger economies than the state of California.