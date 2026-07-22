Interesting and Humour - page 3589

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A beautiful gift.
Туляк разрисовал автомобиль любимой девушки сердечками. ФОТО, ВИДЕО
Туляк разрисовал автомобиль любимой девушки сердечками. ФОТО, ВИДЕО
  • 1tulatv.ru
Такой оригинальный подарок был сделан ко Дню всех влюбленных
 
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Виртуальный ассистент Microsoft сканирует почту для поиска обещаний
Виртуальный ассистент Microsoft сканирует почту для поиска обещаний
  • 2017.02.13
  • Арсений Мирный
  • life.ru
В ближайшем обновлении виртуального ассистента Cortana появится функция автоматического создания напоминаний из текста писем. Определять нужные даты и типы событий будет нейронная сеть, так что от пользователя не потребуется никаких дополнительных действий. Cortana будет постоянно изучать почту, а затем напоминать о рабочих и личных...
 
 
Афанасий Грозный:
Envy has no need for wisdom, it is like a jackal in search of the fall.(znarim)
Stereotypical thinking + banality.

I am waiting for more posts on envy. We should create a separate thread to see who would write the same thing in a more original way.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Oh! By the way, there are birds in which the males feed the females while they're incubating.
I think so: there are also wives who feed their husbands while they are at the terminal I... incubating !
 
Alexander Milyoff:
I think so: there are still wives who feed their husbands while they're at the terminal I...nurse !
Wow!)) Time machine? You decided to read the whole "Interesting and humorous" thread?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Dam breach in the US, broadcast live
Just now the news was just talking about the danger and it's already happened.
 
 

Countries with bigger economies than the state of California.

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