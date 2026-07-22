Interesting and Humour - page 3185
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And one last horror flick:
"If you think the same thought over and over again, you get bored and get sick! (c) Monkey from 38 Parrots.
-------I wonder why there are women's clinics and no men's? Women live longer... so they don't need us at all... They don't have a mid-life crisis and we have counselling, we have all the defects and early mortality and no counselling...
Of course, we have emancipation, and women can work in men's jobs and they give birth to workers to the state, so they are more valuable than we are. They have higher adaptability: first the girl, then the bride, then the wife, then the mother, then the grandmother. And the transition to all of these stages is normal, without much stress (probably no grandmother who would have gone to the mirror in the morning, and was upset about the fact that she already does not like boys).
And us? A man is a man at 15 and a man at 70. And we only have two stages - either sober or drunk.
I remember an interview with Barbara Brylska (she played in "Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath"). She said that once upon a time, if she slowly walked into the sea to bathe in the sand of the beach, all the male population of the beach would stare at her and take autographs on the way out. But then one day she noticed that when she was swimming in her swimming costume, no one was looking... and then I realised that I'd moved on to a new level - I'd become a grandmother.
I mean, their adaptability is enormous. We don't have any...
I also read somewhere that the female mantis eats the male after mating. And if she doesn't finish it, her mother helps her.
So nature doesn't need us either.
That's a shame...
"That's how it ends."
"If you think the same thought for a long time, you can get bored and get sick!" (c) The monkey from 38 Parrots.
-------I wonder why there are women's clinics and no men's? Women live longer... so they don't need us at all... They don't have a mid-life crisis and we have counselling, and we have all the defects, early mortality and no counselling...
Of course, we have emancipation, and women can work in men's jobs and they give birth to workers to the state, so they are more valuable than we are. They have higher adaptability: first the girl, then the bride, then the wife, then the mother, then the grandmother. And the transition to all of these stages is normal, without much stress (probably no grandmother who would have gone to the mirror in the morning, and was upset about the fact that she already does not like boys).
And us? A man is a man at 15 and a man at 70. And we only have two stages - either sober or drunk.
I remember an interview with Barbara Brylska (she played in "Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath"). She said that once upon a time, if she slowly walked into the sea to bathe in the sand of the beach, all the male population of the beach would stare at her and take autographs on the way out. But then one day she noticed that when she was swimming in her swimming costume, no one was looking... and then I realised that I'd moved on to a new level - I'd become a grandmother.
I mean, their adaptability is enormous. We don't have any...
I also read somewhere that the female mantis eats the male after mating. And if she doesn't eat him, her mother helps her.
So nature doesn't need us either.
That's a shame...
It's male emancipation)
"If you think the same thought over and over again, you get bored and get sick! (c) Monkey from 38 Parrots.
I guess Monkey was right.
Your posts are weird, though...
I wonder, what's "interesting and humour" topic on the English thread - is it that kind of theme too?
I guess Monkey was right.
Your posts are strange, though ...
I wonder what the "interesting and humorous" theme is on the English thread - also of this nature?
Nah, there's pictures of seals and nature.
then what have we got? sanctions? -- or are we a benevolent, patient people here?
Sanctions on what? On SEALs?
Sanctions on what? On SEALs?
Well, look for yourself - what posts dear Golubev posts herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9784/page834- and what he posts with us.
Why does he post here, then in black tones some strange text -- then about kind of funny for our ears names of the Chinese -- then about bottles of vodka from a school textbook -- then about schizophrenia as a consequence of a passion for philosophy.
so I thought he'd said something here:
"That's how it ends":
"If you think the same thought for a long time, you can get bored and get sick!" (c) The monkey from 38 Parrots.
Artist Valery Kot .
Our contemporary.
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From the official website of Kot Valery (Kot Valery Vladimirovich):
"The concept of his work is based on the uncontrolled play of unconscious associations; the philosophy and mystery of images and themes; the union of the irreal and the naturalistic; authenticity and fiction, poetry and truth; the construction of a complex, elaborate, refined and dynamic composition; strict architectonics and inner equilibrium; the realization of hopes that there are eternal values opposing absurd and chaos of being."
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And his paintings are beautiful
No, look for yourself -- what posts dear Golubev posts herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9784/page834-- and what he posts here.
Why does he post here, then in black tones some strange text -- then about kind of funny for our ears names of the chinese -- then about bottles of vodka from a kind of school textbook -- then about schizophrenia as a consequence of a passion for philosophy.
so I thought he'd let it slip here:-- our forum is condemned to "get bored and sick"
It was written somewhere many pages ago that users of the Russian-speaking forum are very much discouraged by the appearance of cats in the thread. The English-language forum is totally cool about it, I'd even say they support it.